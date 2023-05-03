BROOKINGS — South Dakota FFA members were recognized at the 95th South Dakota State FFA Convention for excellence in developing career-specific skills through their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) Proficiency projects.
The FFA Agricultural Proficiency Awards recognize members who have developed their skills and abilities related to employment, internships, apprenticeships and their future careers at agribusiness or agriculture-related organizations. There are over 40 Proficiency areas for FFA members to participate in.
Area results are as follows:
• Agricultural Services (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored by On Target Agency and Loehr Horse Care: 1st — Levi Wieman, Parker
• Beef Production (Entrepreneurship) is sponsored by Stewart Charolais, Vedvei Charolais, Millborn Seeds and the South Dakota Shorthorn Association: 3rd — Chloe Hazel, Beresford
• Beef Production (Placement) is sponsored by the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association and the Blair Brothers: 1st — Shelby Pankratz, Parker
• Dairy Production (Placement) is sponsored by Associated Milk Producers, Inc.: 1st — Natalie Haase, Parker.
• Diversified Livestock Production is sponsored by McFleeg Inc.: 3rd — Cassandra Twedt, Beresford
• Equine Science (Placement) is sponsored by Northern Hills Veterinary Clinic, Dawn Nagel (in photo), Susan Stoterau, Roger DeRouchey and the Webster FFA chapter: 1st — Vanessa Dunkelburger, Parker
• Landscape Management is sponsored by FarmHouse Fraternity-SDSU: 1st — Jackson Hofer, Beresford; 3rd — Gia Miller, Viborg-Hurley
• Nursery Operations is sponsored by Twin Cities Region Northland Ford Dealers: 2nd — Emily Walz, Parkston.
• Swine Production (Placement) is sponsored by GroMaster, Lester Moeller, Kevin and Sandy Ortberg, Wally & Kathy Knock, and United Animal Health: 1st — Carter Ross, Parker; 2nd — Laney Andrews, Beresford.
• Veterinary Science is sponsored by Salem Veterinary Service: 1st — Tessa Henderson, Beresford.
