Several events are slated for the Yankton Community Library in the coming days. Here is a brief synopsis of each:
Saturday: Movie To Be Shown
The Yankton Community Library will show the movie “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret,” at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, in the library meeting room.
Based on the best-selling classic novel, of the same name, by Judy Blume, “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret” is a timeless, coming-of-age story starring Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates and Abby Ryder Fortson. The movie is rated PG-13, with a run-time of 1 hour and 51 minutes.
To make the showing more accessible, closed captions will be provided. Viewers are welcome to bring their own favorite movie refreshments. This event is free of charge, and no registration is required.
Dino O’Dell will be performing at the Yankton Community Library (YCL) at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 10.
Whether unearthing the mysterious treasures of King Tut’s Tomb in Africa, gasping in the thin atmosphere atop Mount Everest, or learning to swim with the piranhas in the world’s biggest river, this show transports us to all seven continents and highlights interesting details about history, sports, animals, food and weather, in the context of geography. This event will be exciting for the whole family. This event is free and open to the public.
This event was sponsored by the Friends of the Yankton Community Library.
You can register for YCL’s Summer Reading Program at cityofyankton.beantstack.org. Track your reading for a chance to win some great prizes. All ages are encouraged to participate.
Comedian and clown Toby Kid will be performing at the Yankton Community Library (YCL) at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11.
Toby is recognized internationally as a topflight youth and family performer. Join the YCL staff for Toby Kid’s 2023 Friendship Adventure show. This event will be exciting for the whole family and is free and open to the public.
This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Yankton Community Library.
