NORTHERN STATE UNIVERSITY
ABERDEEN — Northern State University will hold winter commencement at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.
The ceremony, which takes place in the Barnett Center, is open to all 2020 NSU graduates.
After assessing the current increase in cases in Brown County with area health officials and government agencies, it was determined that only graduating students, along with faculty and select staff, will be allowed inside the Barnett Center for the ceremony. Attendees will be required to wear masks, and participants will be appropriately spaced throughout the facility.
For parents, friends and loved ones, the event will be live streamed through the NSU Facebook page and locally through cable channel 12.
Below is a list of Northern’s 104 area winter graduates:
• Jeff Hyke, Parkston (B.A. History)
• Kyra Liebig, Yankton (B.S.Ed. Elementary Education)**
• Haley McDonald, Yankton (B.S.Ed. Elementary Education)**
———
***Candidate for Summa Cum Laude
**Candidate for Magna Cum Laude
*Candidate for Cum Laude
^^^Candidate for Highest Honor
^^Candidate for High Honor
^Candidate for Honor
