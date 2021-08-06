YANKTON — With all the thrill of the Olympic games, all eyes have been on the world’s best athletes as they compete for top podium positions and precious metal hardware. All this excitement about gold medals in Tokyo presented the perfect opportunity to talk about a champion (plant) player you can find right here at the Yankton Transfer Station…compost.
Okay, I get it. Not quite as fascinating as Olympian-level performances, but there is more to this humble probiotic than meets the eye. Called “black gold” by gardeners, compost is teeming with nutrients that encourage beneficial microbes and help create high-quality soil. Thanks to the City of Yankton’s compost program, this magic organic matter is available to area growers (even us mediocre ones) at no cost.
The municipal operation began in 2010 when the city secured a grant to purchase necessary equipment–a compost turner and trommel screen. First, the turner is used to grind grass clippings, branches, and leaves. Once the plant material has decomposed, the trommel sifts out any rocks or litter in the compost, with the process taking roughly 17 weeks from start to finish. Since its inception, this compost program has turned over 13,000 tons of yard waste into “black gold” used in everything from city green spaces to basic houseplants. Compost is available to Yankton residents self-serve during regular business hours.
While a best-in-class vegetable garden or award-winning landscaping is nice, the best reasons to cheer for compost are environmental ones. Any organic matter that finds new life as compost, means less waste sent to landfills (YAY!) …and less organic matter in landfills reduces methane emissions (double YAY!). As a soil-enrichment product, compost not only reduces the need for chemical fertilizers, but also prevents topsoil erosion by allowing the soil to absorb more water. One study by the University of Georgia found that applying compost reduced soil loss by a whopping 86% - making “black gold” a common-sense way to help create a healthy AND sustainable agricultural system.
Vegetable scraps, tea leaves, newspaper, coffee grounds, and fruit rinds are just a few examples of items safe for the compost pile. Until Yankton expands its program, you can get started right in your own backyard. According to KYB board member, Joseph Tielke, who began composting back in 2017, it’s not nearly as intimidating as it sounds. “There is a bit of management that goes into it, but anyone who has the space and the wherewithal can get started quite easily,” Tielke said. “The first year was trial and error,” he remembers, “getting a compost tumbler was a big help to our process.” The Tielke operation has grown more sophisticated with the addition of red crawler worms and manure from his chickens. “We are by no means ‘gold star’ composters, but it has been very rewarding to see a more sustainable food cycle take place in our own backyard.”
Whether you’re a conservation champion inspired to start your own at-home composting project or a plant parent looking for a no-cost way to grow healthy, happier flora and fauna, I think we can all agree that unassuming compost is an all-around winner. Tokyo may boast some fierce competition, but this “black gold” is without question worth its weight in…well, gold.
