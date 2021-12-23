UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA–LINCOLN
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 1,344 degrees during commencement exercises Dec. 17-18 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The 1,316 graduates are from 41 countries, 43 states and the District of Columbia, and more than 150 Nebraska communities.
The arena hosted a ceremony for students earning graduate and professional degrees Dec. 17 and one for those earning bachelor’s degrees Dec. 18.
In addition, the Class of 2020, as well as May and August 2021 graduates who were unable to attend their ceremonies, were celebrated during December commencement. About two dozen returned to be recognized.
Shane Farritor, Lederer Professor of Mechanical and Materials Engineering at Nebraska, delivered the undergraduate commencement address. Sarah Gervais, Susan J. Rosowski Professor of psychology at Nebraska, spoke to the graduate and professional degree earners.
Following is a list of area graduates by hometown:
• Hartington — Kelby James Schommer, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
• Niobrara — Christopher Glen Swalley, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
• Ponca — Hunter Steven Schweers, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
ACCALIA NELSON
ADELPHI, Md. — Accalia Nelson of Yankton was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus.
To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
Established in 1947, University of Maryland Global Campus is a world leader in innovative educational models, with award-winning online programs in disciplines including biotechnology, cybersecurity, data analytics, and information technology that are in high demand in today’s increasingly technical, global workplace.`
MITCHELL TECHNICAL COLLEGE
MITCHELL — A total of 320 students at Mitchell Technical College have been placed on the Fall Semester 2021 President’s List, according to MTC President Mark Wilson. To be named to the list, students must earn a term GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and be registered for at least 12 credit hours of academic work during the semester. Students marked with an * earned a 4.0.
Included on the Fall 2021 President’s List are the following area students:
• Alcester — Trevor Peterson*
• Armour — Elizabeth Fredericksen
• Avon — MacKenzie Jager*
• Beresford — Logan Keith
• Delmont — Emily Brock*
• Dimock — William Neugebauer, Brianna Weber
• Freeman — Taylor Fransen, Ethan Ortman
• Geddes — Nate Whalen
• Lake Andes — Maesa Dvorak*, Grant Petrik*, Lance Soukup
• Menno — Joshua Heckenlaible
• Parkston — Travis-John Schmidt
• Platte — Matthew Brink, Myles Kott, Torri Qualm*, Brady Sprik
• Scotland — Jasa Isaak, Cassidy Soukup*
• Springfield — Cole Bares
• Vermillion — Katie Punt*, Bryce Stockwell*, Brooke Assmus
• Wagner — Joshua Cimpl*, Edison Hayward*, Bradyn Lhotak, Michael Ober*, Jacob Woods*
• Yankton — Jace Kapla, McKenzie Sanders, Keely Schild*, Koby Schild*
• Wynot, NE — Cody Hansen, Keenan Wieseler*
