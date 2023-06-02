UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA
VERMILLION — More than 2,250 students at the University of South Dakota are being honored for their high achievement during the spring 2023 semester with the release of the Dean’s List and Academic Honors.
Full-time, undergraduate students are named to the Dean’s List if they received a 3.5 GPA for courses they took in the spring 2023 semester, and they had no incomplete or failing grades. For part-time students, those with fewer than 12 credit hours, the recognition is called Academic Honors.
———
DEAN’S LIST
• Bloomfield, NE — Eisenhauer, Braden; Johnson, Nicole; Kuchar, Grace; McFarland, Ella.
• Creighton, NE — Farnik, Alaina; Nielsen, Sierra; Nielsen, Mallory.
• Crofton, NE — Schieffer, Calvin.
• Fordyce, NE — Steffen, Kathryn
• Hartington, NE — Korth, Keanna; Reifenrath, Sara
• Laurel, NE — Ehlers, Delaney; Urwiler, Jordynn; Van Cleave, London.
• Randolph, NE — Bermel, Emma; Junck, Tyson; Shearer, Baylie; Wiedeman, Zoe.
• Wausa, NE — Johnson, Elizabeth; Vanness, Isabelle.
• Wynot, NE — Sudbeck, Emersyn
• Alcester — Peterson, Bayleigh; Rhead, Keandra; Rhead, Veronica; Walth, Abby.
• Armour — Brouwer, Kase; Van Der Werff, Connor
• Avon — Bares, Keely; Brodeen, Samantha; Gretschmann, Katie; Pelton, Tiffany;
• Beresford — Atwood, Anna; Jensen, Stephanie; Steeneck, Laura; Weiland, Caleb.
• Burbank — Roob, Nicholas.
• Centerville — O’Malley, Shannon; Toro, Amy.
• Chancellor — Dannen, Ethan; Lefers, Denver.
• Dakota Dunes — Brooks, Hannah; Chadwell, Hannah; Chesmore, Genesis; Gunderson, Gunnar; Johnson, Shayla; Lechtenberg, Jordyn; Miller, Abigail; Morales, Kalynn; Nikkel, Thomas; Power, Sean; Ratley, Olivia; Reinhardt, Cole; Reynoldson, Marissa.
• Dimock — Hofer, Heaven; Murtha, Samantha; Neugebauer, Cecelia.
• Elk Point — Adams, Bentley; Brewer, Rebecca; Buenger, Nathan; Connelly, Elizabeth; Geary, Landon; Henze, Emily; Jansen, Quintin; Kellen, Sydney; Kempf, Canon; Kneip, Casey; LaFerrier, Ella; LaFerrier, Claire; Peirce, Elisabeth; Scarmon, Emma.
• Freeman — Ammann, Ava; Bodewitz, Talisa; Roth, Dayna; Schmidt, Braxton; Wipf, Sarah.
• Gayville — Olson, Samantha; Rickford, Cade.
• Hudson — Sorlie, Corbin.
• Irene — Heirigs, Sydney; Kribell, Maggie; Logan, Jakob.
• Jefferson — Bradshaw, Ella; Bruns, Paul; Minor, Denielle.
• Lake Andes — Namminga, Grant; Petry, Paige
• Lesterville — Kyriss, Kyle; Vyborny, Sophia.
• McCook Lake — Beaulieu, Jaiden.
• Menno — Klaudt, Logan; McCoy, Kaelea; Nusz, Grace; Nusz, Adrian; Sayler, Eisley.
• Mission Hill — Pearson, Jaden.
• North Sioux City — Evans, Skylar; Hernandez, Cesar; Kiepke, Brooke; Lyman, Thomas; Martin, Makena; McEntaffer, Alexandra; Schauff, Sierra; Stivers, Brooke; Strawn, Jackson; Wickey, Brian.
• Parker — Berens, Hannah; Bischoff, Morgan; Kippes, Macy; Maska, Noah; Steever, Levi.
• Parkston — Baumgart, Maggie; Bormann, Quinn; Bruening, Braden; Ehler, Matthew; Kinneberg, Elizabeth; Weber, Kim; Weidenbach, Ellie; Wickersham, Chase; Wickersham, Sydney.
• Pickstown — Freier, Simon.
• Platte — Anderson, Kailena; Bok, Cayla; Boltjes, Addyson; Boltjes, Brody; Boltjes, Kade; Burket, Kylie; Thomas, Latisha.
• Scotland — Bult, Taya.
• Springfield — Eastman, Elijah.
• Tabor — Bechtold, Brooke; Hejna, Drew; Himes, Ciera.
• Tripp — Bietz, Kennedy; Meisenhoelder, Kara.
• Tyndall — Cropper, Victoria; Crownover, Joshua; Cuka, Zachary; Peters, Connor; Simons, Kiana; Uecker, Christian.
• Vermillion — Abate, Leul; Adams, Christopher; Agbeniyi, Esther; Allgrunn, Adam; Blankenship, Daniel; Bottesini, Anna; Bovee, Tandis; Bozonie, Rachel; Brady, Megan; Brady, MacKenzie; Brooks, Crystal; Chaussee, Jacob; Cleveland, Peyton; Cliff, Marissa; Cox, Heather; Dahlhoff, Ross; David, Brittany; Dudley, Owen; Fairbanks, Stella; Faurot, Marshall; Fears, Zaria; Feistner, Tiana; Ghimire, Sadikshya; Girard, Jackson; Gleason, Tayte; Gubbrud, Carson; Haider, Prah; Haliru, Habeeb; Hansen, Brooklyn; Hanson, Daniel; Hochstein, Calvin; Hudson, Luci; Kadarkaraisamy, Harshavardhan; Kamateros, Anastasios; Kelley, Rebecca; Kerner, Madison; Khan, Emile; Kocher, Ian; Kronaizl, Rebecca; Lee, Carson; MaComb, Alexis; Mandernach, Lauren; May, Dakoda; McBride, Whitney; Mechling, Liam; Miles, Stori; Miller, Pamela; Mockler, Cael; Mofle, Shalis; Mollman, Dylan; Morgan, Megan; Nills, Ashton; Olson, Spencer; Olson, Luke; Parker, Cade; Petersen, Amanda; Pratt, Kennedy; Pullman, Jalyn; Reiser, Morgan; Roth, Kylie; Schendel, Ashlee; Schendel, Cailey; Schram, Brooklyn; Shrestha, Jasmine; Slattery, Hannah; Stark, Andrew; Stewart, Rachel; Stockwell, Sydney; Stockwell, Emily; Styskal, Joshua; Taborda, Madisyn; Tassler, Kaitlyn; Terveen, Alexis; Thelen, Drew; Thelen, Dylan; Waba, Terese; Wakgari, Ilili; Walchek, Morgan; Ward, Charles; Wittmuss, Ella; Young, Isabel
• Viborg — Christensen Rachel; Mach Delana; Peterson Aydan; Sayler Cassidy.
• Volin — Gustad, Grace.
• Wagner — Drapeaux, Haley; Roth, Camden; Soukup, Michelle.
• Yankton — Adsero, Hanna; Ament, Autumn; Barnhart, Maddison; Buechler, Morgan; Castaneda, Bryana; Christensen, Grace; Christensen, Emma; Comstock, Rory; Craft, Ashley; Crisman, Cody; Cwach, Kylie; Denney, Chloe; Franzen, Sedonah; Gordon, Annika; Gregoire, Nicholas; Henrickson, Madelynne; King, Zayne; Koletzky, Chloe; Kotschegarow, Steven; Kraayenbrink, Nathan; Kreitzinger, Jacob; Lange, Adam; Loecker, Landen; Lotz, Hannah; Maibaum, Dalton; McDonald, Reata; Medeck, Holly; Moon, Lauren; Muehlbeier, Isaac; Nelson, Grant; Nielsen, Bailey; Paulson, Audrey; Payer, Justin; Podzimek, Nicole; Potter, Sophia; Purzol, Isabella; Reisner, Hailey; Rembold, Althea; Richardson, Charles; Rodig, Morgan; Rust, Alexandra; Schmidt, Olivia; Schulte, Miranda; Schulte, Jillian; Schulte, Joselyn; Sedlacek, Emma; Sherman, Stacia; Sparks, Faith; Sternhagen, Christopher; Stone, Ethan; Thoene, Meghan; Upton, Timothy; Vlasman, Tia; Wagner, Austin; Weiland, Victoria; Wintz, Isabelle.
———
ACADEMIC RECOGNITION
• Newcastle, NE — Hermelbracht, Lindsey.
• Wausa, NE — Munter, Drew.
• Beresford — Johnson, Jordyn; Wergin, Nash.
• Burbank — Rupp, Madison
• Elk Point — Brewer, Meghan.
• Lake Andes — Johnson, Clifford
• McCook Lake — Beaulieu, Melody; Schamber, Kendra.
• North Sioux City — Watkins, Ethan.
• Platte — Mofle, Peyton
• Springfield — Laman, Ashley.
• Tyndall — Johnson, Dustin.
• Vermillion — Bjorklund, Emily; Brown, Kenna; Curran, Jonathan; Drummond, Edward; Harvey, Bobby; Hassman, Zoey; Johnson, Santana; Kaufman, Natalie; Lippert, Megan; Miller, Kristofer; Nearman, Vanessa; Orr, Parker; Schmitz, Matthew; Schroeder, Michelle.
• Yankton — Balcom, Kaitlyn; Galvan, ValDez; Hoefs, Jonathan; Klimisch, William; Klug, Cameron; Kolberg, Reagan; Rothenberger, Stacy; Stockstad, Shelly
NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE
NORFOLK, Neb. — Northeast Community College celebrated the success of its students outside the classroom with an end-of-year celebration. The Student Awards Celebration recognized students for academic and athletic achievements during the 2022-23 year.
“We truly do have some outstanding students here at Northeast,” said Amanda Nipp, vice president of student services. “Year-after-year, I watch our students excel and do exceptional work. Many of them win national honors because of their skills and abilities. We are very proud of their endeavors and the way they represent all of us at Northeast.”
Dr. Leah Barrett, president, congratulated the students for jobs well done and for making the most of their college experience. She told honorees in addition to making the decision to seek a college degree, they made the choice to invest their time and talent in co-curricular activities - activities that are championed by Northeast employees.
Area students recognized include:
• Future Business Leaders Collegiate Conference — Jordyn Steffen, Hartington;
• North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture (NACTA) Contest — Ethan Becker, Hartington; Kathryn Kuhlman, Creighton;
• SkillsUSA — Fischer Carson, Laurel; Brodie Christensen, Yankton; Calvin Christensen, Hartington; Carter Klug, St. Helena; Jeremiah Polak, Coleridge;
———
ATHLETICS
• Golf — Riley Kuehn, Hartington;
• Softball — Lauryn Gill, Ponca; Morgan Kleinschmit, Wausa;
• Volleyball — Karley Heimes, Wynot.
AIDAN FRIESEN
BROOKINGS — Nine South Dakota State University pre-veterinary medicine students who were accepted to Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) programs for the fall of 2023 were honored on April 28 at the 12th Annual South Dakota Veterinary Medical Association and SDSU Stethoscope Ceremony.
The students accepted to veterinary schools included:
• Aidan Friesen from Olivet, South Dakota, will be attending the South Dakota State University Professional Program in Veterinary Medicine/University of Minnesota
“Being admitted to veterinary school is a direct reflection of years of planning, hard work and dedication to serving animals and people,” said Jessica Juarez, Director of the SDSU Professional Program in Veterinary Medicine. “Celebrating and honoring SDSU students going to veterinary school at the stethoscope ceremony alongside their instructors, mentors, friends and family is a way to recognize their outstanding achievements.”
The students received stethoscopes engraved with their name and the SDSU emblem. Also, each student honored an individual who made an impact on their path to becoming a veterinarian. In turn, each honored individual said a few encouraging words to their student and presented them with their stethoscope.
“The stethoscope represents connection between veterinarians to their patients, clients and communities,” said Juarez. it could be many years before they have an opportunity for an experience like this again.”
‘ADVISOR TRIBUTE’ FFA SCHOLARSHIPS
BATH — Agriculture education teachers/FFA advisors make a world of difference for the students they teach. This spring students put into words, as part of an FFA Advisor Tribute Scholarship application, how their ag teachers/FFA advisors have impacted their lives.
Twenty-eight outstanding examples of amazing teachers impacting their students have been chosen out the applicants, and winning students will each receive scholarships to attend a SD FFA Leadership Retreat this summer.
Area winners included:
• GDM Solutions — Nevaeh Podhradsky, Parker; Hilary Polreis, Parkston; Wendi Silverthorn, Viborg Hurley;
• Walt Johnson Memorial — Sage Voegele, Parker; Claire Campbell, Viborg Hurley; LaMiya Baker, Viborg Hurley;
The students wrote essays about how their FFA advisors have made an impact on their lives. Each of these students thinks their advisor is one of the best and is happy to say so! Here are a few examples of what they shared:
• Nevaeh Podhradsky, Parker junior comments, “Mrs. Dunkelberger believes in us when we don’t believe in ourselves. She’s the happy person everyone can use in their lives to keep their spirits up. With her, there is never a dull moment and I know that FFA will be the most fun and rewarding thing I do in high school, as well as the most fun I will have.” Sage Voegele, Parker sophomore adds, “Mrs. Dunkelberger literally means the world to me. I left my old school just so I could have her as an advisor. To me, 4-H and FFA is my “sport”, and just like athletes that join travel teams for the best coaches, I was willing to put on a few extra miles for school to have the best FFA experience.”
• Hilary Polreis, Parkston sophomore comments, “Miss Morgan Ackerman has taught me a lot of different things about FFA and agriculture. She encouraged me to get out of my comfort zone and try new FFA activities. She has taught me different skills which are not only used for FFA but for other activities that I’m involved in.”
• Wendi Silverthorn, Viborg-Hurley junior comments, “Mr. Knutson is always there when we need someone to rely on. He stays after school and helps us with our CDE’s and LDE’s to make us better. He loves to spend time with us kids and loves to see how much we grow in the years we have been in FFA.” Claire Campbell, Viborg-Hurley 8th grader comments, “Mr. Knutson respects FFA as an organization and wants to reward you if you really are committed to it.” LaMiya Baker, Viborg-Hurley junior also comments, “Mr. Knutson is an amazing motivator. He has inspired many members, of all ages, to try something new within FFA. He is influential, always there whenever someone needs help or life advice. He pushes me to do my very best, not just within the FFA. I would not have all of the accomplishments I do without him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.