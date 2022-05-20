SIOUX FALLS — The Wellmark Foundation has notified six South Dakota organizations that they will receive Matching Assets to Community Health (MATCH) grant funds, contingent upon securing the required dollar-for-dollar match.
To ensure community support for these projects, organizations have until Aug. 17 to secure their matching funds. Each of these grantees are planning projects that can help individuals, families and communities achieve better health through built environment initiatives that encourage physical activity.
“Each project included here has the potential to make a positive, long-term impact on the overall health and well-being of their community which will enhance the quality of life for generations to come,” said Mary Lawyer, executive director for The Wellmark Foundation. “We’re excited to see the planning, focus and community engagement within each of the selected applications.”
Local organizations and projects selected to receive a 2022 MATCH Grant include:
• City of Parkston, $100,000 — Papa’s Park: Papa’s Park will be a brand new public space created in southwest Parkston. Designed for all ages, the park will include equipment for unstructured play, as well as a basketball court, free-play hill, sidewalks, trees, landscaping, benches, shelter house, water fountain and bathrooms.
“The Wellmark Foundation recognizes sustainable changes take time and we are pleased to continue to offer these grant opportunities to support the overall health and well-being of local communities,” said Lawyer. “Recently, we have better aligned the grant focus and awards to encourage even more communities to get involved and take advantage of support from The Wellmark Foundation and upcoming improvements will allow for a more defined focus on physical activity and healthy foods.”
Since its inception in 1991, The Wellmark Foundation has awarded nearly $58 million in grant and project funding to initiatives that positively impact the well-being of Iowans and South Dakotans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.