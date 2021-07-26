Sylvie Rueppel
Sylvie Jane Rueppel was born to Heather and William Rueppel on July 2, 2021, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, weighing 5 pounds, 10 ounces and measuring 18 inches long.
Grandparents are Kevin Gale and Kim Weberg of Irene and Bill and Patty Rueppel of Yankton.
