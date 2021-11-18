MVCA Christmas Program Set Nov 18, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Missouri Valley Christian Academy of Yankton of will be presenting their Christmas program on Friday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m.All students in grades K-8th will be presenting the musical, “Shepherds, Sheep and a Savior.” It is the Christmas story told from the perspective of the shepherds. All are welcome to attend; light refreshments will be served following the program. MVCA is located at 305 W. 25th St. (Christ the King Lutheran Church). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated 14 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Jailer - Yankton County Sheriff's Office 23 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesTina JensenNames Released In Clay County Fatal CrashShooting Suspect Back In CourtAngela MonclovaMark ZimmermanMourning Yankton’s Music ManRoger EickhoffAG’s Office Joins Scotland Murder CaseLaurie (Bierle) WrightTrio Of Gazelles Sign To Compete Collegiately Images CommentedLetter: Warning Flag (29)Biden’s Mandate Madness Is Socialist Tyranny (27)Letter: Wake Up, America! (22)Climate: The World At A Crossroads (22)YSD Enrollment Goes Up; COVID Cases Dip (20)Letter: Descended From King George III? (15)A Scandal Of Trusts (13)Paying China For The Rope To Hang America (13)Some Movement On The Marijuana Front (12)Memories Of The Surge (12)Noem’s Activities (12)How The IRS Tax Reporting Proposal Would Impact You (11)Letter: Medicaid Expansion (10)Letter: ‘Diatribe’ (10)Letter: Restroom Access (10)Letter: YSD’s Masking Mandate (9)Letter: A Return To Values? (8)Should the Yankton School District cancel its face masking policy? (5)Letter: A Response To ‘Warning Flag’ (3)Kids’ Vaccine Clinics Set (2)Letter: On Veterans Day (1)A Whirlwind Education (1)ACE Is Now The Place For Yankton Emmy Award Winner (1)Letter: A Man Of Integrity (1)Social Studies Revision Group: Slow Going? (1)‘A Chance At Life’ (1)Turkey Trot Nov. 25 (1)Letter: The Meat Of The Issue (1)Rail Board Postpones Decision On Trail Proposal (1)Letter: America’s Embarrassing Moment (1)Key takeaways as US sets Jan. 4 vaccine mandate deadline (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
