Missouri Valley Christian Academy of Yankton of will be presenting their Christmas program on Friday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m.

All students in grades K-8th will be presenting the musical, “Shepherds, Sheep and a Savior.” It is the Christmas story told from the perspective of the shepherds.

All are welcome to attend; light refreshments will be served following the program.  MVCA is located at 305 W. 25th St. (Christ the King Lutheran Church).

 

