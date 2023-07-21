TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, July 15, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with four members at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and three members participating in the meeting via Zoom, one from rural Irene, one from Tabor, and one visiting from Minneapolis.
President Pat Acklie-Roth called the meeting to order. Vernon Arens gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Vernon Arens who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Pat Acklie-Roth gave the word of the day, “satisfactory,” which means fulfilling expectations. Roy Wilcox gave a 5- to 7-minute speech titled “Stop and Smell the Roses,” which was a non-manual speech. Steve Hamilton conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to impromptu statements such as, I could not repair your brakes, so I made your horn louder; or why do psychics have to ask your name. Janice Stone was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Walter Rentsch evaluated Roy Wilcox’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Kevin Buhl who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Pat Acklie-Roth who reported on use of the word of the day “satisfactory” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrases; timer Janice Stone who reported on speaking times; vote counter Janice Stone tallied votes for the best table topics response, and joke master Steve Hamilton.
Toastmaster Vernon Arens presented virtual trophies to Roy Wilcox for best speaker, Walter Rentsch for best evaluator, and Janice Stone and Pat Acklie-Roth tied for best table topic response.
The business meeting was led by President Pat Acklie-Roth. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
INTERCHANGE, INC.
The July 17 meeting of Interchange, Inc. was held at the Yankton School District Administration building with Pres. Dana Schmidt presiding. There were 18 members in attendance. Following lunch, the Pledge of Allegiance was recited and announcements were made. Dana informed members that we will continue to meet at the YSD Administration building for the next several weeks. As a result, each week members will need to send an RSVP with their catered lunch choice and bring their own beverage.
Dana also reminded members that the annual dues are due this month.
Rose Hauger, Director of the Yankton Area Arts Association, announced that entries are now being accepted for the Mighty Mo Photo Show. This year’s theme is “Seeing Red.”
Dana Schmidt, Director of the Yankton Community Library invited the public to the performance of Star Chief Eagle at 6 p.m. this evening at the Riverside Park Amphitheater.
The July 17 program was presented by Carmen Schramm, president of the S.D. Department of Tourism Advisory Board. This board has 11 members representing all areas of the state, each appointed by the governor for a four-year term. The S.D. Dept. of Tourism reports that there were 14.4 million visitors to SD in 2022, bringing in 4.7 billion dollars in revenue, and $361 million in sales taxes, and the tourism numbers have been growing each year. In fact, without all of our tourism income, each SD household would have to pay an additional $1,011 in taxes for the services we currently receive! One in 11 jobs in S.D. is tourism-related. Carmen also told the group about the current marketing campaigns to get tourists to visit sites all across the state, including the Mobile Passport programs that can be found at TravelSD.com. One interesting note is that for every dollar spent on marketing South Dakota to potential visitors, the state sees $5 in tourism revenue.
Carmen also updated the group on the new and improved location of The Boxcar Sweet Shop, now in the old Gurney building, and some of its featured items.
The July 24 meeting of Interchange will be held at noon in the YSD Administration building on West City Limits Road. Sherri Rodgers-Conti will present a program on the Twin Silos Flower Farm.
