Elaine Heirigs
Elaine Heirigs will be celebrating her 90th birthday on May 21. Her family requests a card shower. Send your greetings to: 201 N. Maple St., Viborg, SD 57070.
Donna Schaefer
The family of Donna Schaefer would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday May 21. Cards and greetings may be sent to Donna at 2820 Mary Street, Yankton, SD 57078.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.