LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) is seeking projects to be funded using Statewide Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) funds. This program call will award $47 million of federal TAP funds throughout the State.
Eligible projects include:
• Transportation Alternatives
Eligible projects must meet one or more of these eligibilities and must relate to surface transportation.
1. Construction, planning, and design of on-road and off-road trail facilities for pedestrians, bicyclists, and other nonmotorized forms of transportation, including sidewalks, bicycle infrastructure, pedestrian and bicycle signals, traffic calming techniques, lighting and other safety-related infrastructure, and transportation projects to achieve compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (42 U.S.C. 12101 et seq).
2. Construction, planning, and design of infrastructure-related projects and systems that will provide safe routes for non-drivers, including children, older adults, and individuals with disabilities to access daily needs.
3. Conversion and use of abandoned railroad corridors for trails for pedestrians, bicyclists, or other nonmotorized transportation users.
4. Construction of turnouts, overlooks, and viewing areas.
5. Historic preservation and rehabilitation of historic transportation facilities.
6. Construction of Complete Street/Safe Streets For All improvements
• Infrastructure-Related Safe Routes to School Projects
The planning, design, and construction of infrastructure-related projects that will substantially improve the ability of students to walk and bicycle to school, including:
1. Sidewalk improvements
2. Traffic calming and speed reduction improvements
3. Pedestrian and bicycle crossing improvements
4. On-street bicycle facilities
5. Off-street bicycle and pedestrian facilities
6. Secure bicycle parking facilities
7. Traffic diversion improvements in the vicinity of schools. (section 1404(f)(1)(a))
• Recreational Trails Program Projects (RTP)
Any project eligible under the RTP also is eligible under the TA Set Aside. Eligible Recreational. Trails Program projects include:
1. Maintenance and restoration of existing recreational trails;
2. Development and rehabilitation of trailside and trailhead facilities and trail linkages;
3. Construction of new recreational trails (with some restrictions for new trails on Federal lands)
Awarded projects will be funded with a maximum 80 percent federal funds and require a minimum 20% local match. A project must seek a minimum of $500,000 of federal reimbursement.
Completed TAP application packets and attachments must be submitted, either via mail or in person, to NDOT at 1400 Nebraska Parkway, Lincoln NE, 68502 Attention Jeff Soula. Applications must be received by April 30, 2023, by 4 p.m. NDOT reserves the right to deem a TAP application package ineligible for funding if not received by the prescribed deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.