By Ray Magliozzi
King Features Syndicate
Dear Car Talk:
What makes hot-rodders’ cars so loud and raspy? Back in the day, gearheads had loud hot rods that they clearly modified, but it seems like some everyday cars are now really loud.
Some Mustangs and Dodges seem especially annoying. Their drivers have made an art of continually accelerating and backing off to make the greatest possible noise. — Joe
If you’ve ever listened to a car that doesn’t have an exhaust system at all, Joe, you know that engines are really loud. A car without an exhaust system sounds like a Gatling gun. After all, a gasoline engine works by making explosions, right?
That’s where the muffler comes in. It has baffles inside it, which create a “maze” that the exhaust has to pass through. And as the exhaust bounces around in that maze, it loses energy, including sound energy, and comes out the tailpipe quieter.
If the exhaust avoids those baffles, its noise comes out louder and more obnoxious. Or, as your friends with Dodges call it, “cool!”
Because exhaust that avoids the muffler is also “unrestricted,” it improves the airflow in the engine and makes the car a bit faster, too. So, it’s doubly appealing to hot-rodders.
In the old days, kids who wanted all that noise and power would install a mechanical bypass. They had a lever that pulled a cable to make the exhaust bypass the muffler and come out directly, through different pipes, often under the rocker panels.
Today, like everything else, technology has made things easier. You’ll find that certain sportier cars now have selectable settings for exhaust noise. So, you can choose how loud you want your car to be.
There’s the “tick off my neighbor when I leave for work at 7 a.m.” mode. There’s “remind everyone I peaked in high school.” And then there’s “I’m sneaking home late at night after losing the rent money at the track and please, for the love of everything holy, don’t let this damn car wake up my wife.”
My guess is that most modern cars with selectable exhaust use electronically controlled gate valves that redirect at least some of the exhaust around the baffles to make it louder.
After all, if you spend $75,000 on a Dodge Challenger Hellcat, you want to make sure everybody turns their head when you drive by. Even if it’s just to say “Wow, that’s obnoxious.”
———
Got a question about cars? Write to Ray in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email by visiting the Car Talk website at www.cartalk.com.
© 2022 by Ray Magliozzi and Doug Berman
