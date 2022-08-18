“Jealousy just keeps building and building,” says James, 10. “When it builds, it gets worse. One time, I was jealous of my sister because she had more candy. I asked her if I could have some, and she said ‘No.’ I was so mad, I took some anyway.”

Whether you’re 10, 20, 30 or 60, the pressure exerted by harboring jealousy can explode into the most bizarre behavior. Motivating someone to steal is not the only way jealousy robs, says Marcus, 8: “Jealousy is like a robber, and it steals all your joy. It made me feel mad and scared of God.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.