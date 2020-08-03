Shirley Muehlbeier
Shirley Muehlbeier will be celebrating her 85th birthday on Aug. 7, 2020. Her family is requesting a card shower in her honor. Greetings may be sent to PO Box 473, Scotland, SD 57059.
Corinne Widmer
A card shower is requested for Corinne Widmer, who turned 90 on Aug. 3. Cards may be sent to Corinne at P.O. Box #276, Parkston, SD 57366.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.