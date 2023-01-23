INTERCHANGE
Interchange, Inc., met on Monday, Jan. 16, at noon at Boss’s Pizza. The meeting was called to order by Past President Kathy Quinlivan and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. There were 9 members present.
Members were invited to make announcements. Paula Tacke, Mead Cultural Education Center, gave an update on the newest exhibit which is a Smithsonian exhibit, Crossroads Change in Rural America, and it is open to the public until March 4, 2023. Rose Hauger, Yankton Area Arts, announced that the current exhibit at GAR Hall features printmaking from Anthony DiMichele. His work is on display through Feb. 28 with an Artist Meet and Greet scheduled on Feb. 3 from 5-6 p.m. All exhibits are free to the public. Becky Wiswall, Yankton Thrive, reminded everyone of their Annual Meeting/YES4! Campaign Celebration this Thursday, Jan. 19, at The Brewery (events start at 3:30 p.m). More details and a schedule can be found on their website (www.yanktonsd.com/annual-meeting/). The first legislative District 18 Cracker Barrel is scheduled for this Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. at the City Commission Room at the CMTEA building.
This week’s hostess was Jodi Kubal with Avera. Preston Crissey, Yankton County Sheriff, was the day’s speaker. Sheriff Crissey gave a background of his history in law enforcement, why he chose to run for Yankton County Sheriff, and his future plans for the department. A few of those plans include a restructure of positions, addition of a canine (funded through the S.D. Drug Forfeiture Grant), the implementation of the DARE program, and adding resource officers in schools.
The next Interchange meeting will be on Monday, Jan. 23, at noon at Boss’s Pizza. Hostess is Melanie Ryken, and she will be presenting on the plans for the YSD Early Childhood Learning Center.
