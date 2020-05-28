KATE DEVELDER
BROOKINGS — SDSU Extension has selected recipients for the 2020 South Dakota 4-H scholarships. Scholarships are funded by South Dakota 4-H and other 4-H donors and supporters.
Among the 2020 4-H Shooting Sports Scholarship winners is Kate DeVelder ($1,000). She is a nine-year member of the Clay County Flyers 4-H Club in Vermillion that provides care packages to the volunteers who work at the state 4-H shoot each year. DeVelder has competed at the state level several times, attended the 2018 National Shooting Sports Ambassador training in Bozeman, Montana, then served as a South Dakota State 4-H Shooting Sports Ambassador. In the fall, she will attend Black Hills State University.
Scholarship applications are due to the State 4-H office by April 1 each year. Application instructions for upcoming 4-H Scholarships can be found on the SDSU Extension website.
LYDIA NIXON
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University conferred 571 undergraduate degrees and 298 graduate degrees to its spring 2020 graduates.
Graduates include Lydia Nixon of Vermillion, who earned a Master of Arts in English.
OLIVIA WIESELER
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Each year, Buena Vista University celebrates students with the Student Recognition Celebration. This event symbolizes BVU’s pride for student achievements and honors those who have shown leadership and academic excellence.
Olivia Wieseler from St. Helena was recognized as the School of Liberal Arts — Digital Media Senior of the Year. This honor is given to seniors who have shown academic excellence and leadership within their school. Wieseler was also recognized for completion of the Honors Program, which is a multi-year endeavor that encourages BVU’s best and brightest students to develop their academic talents beyond the regular curriculum through specialized courses and an extensive research project. Honors students must maintain a 3.5 GPA or higher. Completion of the program requires a demonstration of mastery of critical thinking skills and the development of a sophisticated intellectual disposition.
Although the celebration was unable to take place in person this year, BVU was able to celebrate these high-achieving students through a video award presentation on May 22. Watch the full Student Recognition Celebration video presentations on BVU’s website: https://www.bvu.edu/student-awards
NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE
NORFOLK, Neb. — Associate degree nursing and practical nursing students were recognized for receiving their nursing pins during a special ceremony recently at Northeast Community College in Norfolk. During a normal year, nursing students receive their pins from family members or a close friend who have helped them along their journey. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was necessary for the ceremony to be broadcast virtually this year.
Area students who were received the Associate Degree Nursing pin were:
• Hartington — Megan Leise
• Niobrara — Audra Strom
