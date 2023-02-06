VERMILLION — Experience Russia’s iconic 7-string guitar tradition and hear the National Music Museum’s eighteenth-century Antunes grand piano this month as the museum’s NMM Live! concert series kicks off its spring schedule. Concerts will be held in the NMM’s Janet Wanzek Performance Hall on the campus of the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. Admission is free.

Beginning on Friday, Feb. 10, at noon, Oleg Timofeyev, the world authority on the Russian seven-string guitar tradition, will entertain with this seldom-heard instrument. In addition to the seven strings on the main neck, Timofeyev’s robust guitar sound is thanks to additional bass strings on a separate neck. Timofeyev is also a musicologist, composer, and documentary film director. He has recorded and released over twenty solo and ensemble albums to critical acclaim worldwide.

