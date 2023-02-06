VERMILLION — Experience Russia’s iconic 7-string guitar tradition and hear the National Music Museum’s eighteenth-century Antunes grand piano this month as the museum’s NMM Live! concert series kicks off its spring schedule. Concerts will be held in the NMM’s Janet Wanzek Performance Hall on the campus of the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. Admission is free.
Beginning on Friday, Feb. 10, at noon, Oleg Timofeyev, the world authority on the Russian seven-string guitar tradition, will entertain with this seldom-heard instrument. In addition to the seven strings on the main neck, Timofeyev’s robust guitar sound is thanks to additional bass strings on a separate neck. Timofeyev is also a musicologist, composer, and documentary film director. He has recorded and released over twenty solo and ensemble albums to critical acclaim worldwide.
Then, on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m., NMM audiences will be treated to the sound of the museum’s 250-year-old Antunes grand piano played by Catalina Vicens in a special lecture recital. Vicens will play and share her knowledge of the piano, which is one of the earliest, best-preserved pianos known to survive.
Vicens is recognized by the international press as one of the most interesting musicians in the field of early music thanks to her dynamism, her approach combining performances on antique keyboard instruments and research. She is one of the most versatile and sought-after performers of historical keyboard instruments, and among the most accredited teachers of her generation.
Because of her broad experience working with antique instruments ranging from the fifteenth century to the early nineteenth, she has been invited to play some of the oldest instruments in the world, including the oldest playable harpsichord still in existence, the NMM’s “Neapolitan” harpsichord (NMM 14408, c. 1525).
The Antunes grand piano used in the Feb. 26 lecture recital will remain on exhibit in the NMM’s Jason & Betsy Groves Special Exhibition Gallery through October as part of the museum’s 50th anniversary exhibit “As Good As Gold: The First 50 Years.” The exhibit is open to the public on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and on Saturdays from noon-4 p.m. Admission is free.
NMM Live! will continue through the spring with a series of Friday noon concerts, as well as an extended Sunday afternoon performance. Below is the schedule for the coming months:
• Friday, March 3 (noon) — Chris Vallillo, Historic stringed instruments of Illinois;
• Sunday, March 19 (2 p.m.) — Ensemble Chaconne, Flute, theorbo/lute/guitar, and viola da gamba playing treasures by the Late Baroque masters;
• Friday, April 14 (noon) — Luerhman, Shaffer & Check, Americana, from Old-Time Country to Jazz, Swing and the Delta Blues;
