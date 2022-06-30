Elk Point Church To Celebrate Centennial Jun 30, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ELK POINT — St. Paul Lutheran Church of Elk Point is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the dedication of its building on Sunday, July 10.Church services will be held at 10:30 a.m., followed by a catered meal by Central Catering. At 1 p.m., there will be music with Joel & Tom from the Master’s Voice. A free-will offering will be taken. RSVPs for this event can be made at stpaullutheranelkpoint@gmail.com or by calling (605) 356-2805 and leaving a message. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated 7 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Positions Available - Sacred Heart Monastery Updated 14 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesZachary ScheetzMan Convicted In Woman’s 2011 Death Denied Sentence ReliefAshley SmithAshley SmithZachary ScheetzRodney SwensenRodney SwensenCheryl AhrensStill Up For DiscussionDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedLetter: ‘Evil Rules This Country’ (60)Uvalde: What The Left Refuses To Consider (31)Letter: Familiar Rhetoric (21)Letter: ‘Stand For The USA’ (21)Letter: Inconvenient Truths (21)Letter: Gun Control Now (20)Abortion Ruling Won’t End Abortion Fight (19)Letter: ‘Truth And Facts’ (17)A Profile In Heroism (16)Letter: ‘Intolerable’ (16)Letter: ‘When Will You Ever Learn?’ (15)Letter: Dismantling Democracy (14)Biden’s Open Door To Criminals, Drug Pushers, Human Traffickers (14)Letter: ‘Respect For Everyone’ (13)Letter: American Innovation (10)City Faces Its Wastewater Reality (10)Are Democrats Still The Party Of Human Bondage? (9)A Surprise In Pierre (7)Letter: Priorities (7)Letter: Religious Exemption Deception (7)Do Democrats Want Conservative Justices To Be Murdered? (5)Letter: Cuba Libre (5)It’s Time To Lift Food Tax In South Dakota (5)Letter: Hot And Cold (3)The Arguments Against Ukraine Aid (3)Letter: Matters Of Security (2)Amendment C’s Demise: A Message? (2)Pride Parade (2)Yankton County Unlikely To See Fed Dollars For May Storm Damage (1)Summer Travel: The Biggest Problem We Face (1)Letter: Rapid City Update (1)Interim AG Dismisses 2 Ravnsborg Aides (1)Governor’s Advice To Girls Staters: Bring Joy (1)Still Up For Discussion (1)Pride parades march on with new urgency across US (1)South Dakota Teachers Face Stress As Politics, Culture War Seep Into Classrooms (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
