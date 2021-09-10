VERMILLION — On Sept. 1, 2021, Ripple Glass recognized the City of Vermillion for five years of participating in their glass-recycling program.
Since 2016, the recycling center has provided 255.73 tons of glass for recycling. The City offers this program alongside other recycling options. City officials laud the partnership with Ripple Glass and look forward to continuing to work with the community to recycle glass and other materials.
To recycle glass, bring it to the Missouri Valley Recycling Center at 840 N. Crawford Road. All glass containers to be recycled should be empty and clean of any food residue. Due to safety concerns, glass is not accepted by the Curbside Recycling Program or at the satellite drop-off trailers.
