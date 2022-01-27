DAKOTA PRAIRIE QUILT GUILD
Call to Order: The Jan. 24, 2022, meeting of DPQG was called to order at 7:03 p.m. by President Joni Lowe via Zoom.
Sew & Tell/Roll Call: Roll call was taken as members showcased winter projects of their choice. There were 26 members present.
Minutes/Treasurer’s Report: No corrections or additions were offered for the Minutes or Treasurer’s Report. Both will be placed on file as per Robert’s Rules.
Unfinished Business
• Committee sign up for 2022: Each committee was discussed and a brief presentation on what they entailed was given. These who signed up for each committee were:
— Quilt of Valor — Dawn Atkins (chair), Phyllis Oplinger, Peggy Thranum, Sandy Rupiper, Beth Mikkelsen, Kay Gubbels
— Program — Sandy Hoffner, Peg Anderson, Sue Gregersen, Susan Preszler, Mary Kirschenmann, Mary Ellen Hornstra, Beth Mikkelsen
— Workshop — Jan Koehn, Dawn Atkins, Stephanie Stueckrath
— Activities — Edith Troxel, Beth Mikkelsen, LaVonne Halvorsen
— Public Relations — Jan Mattes
Members who were absent will be invited to sign up at the next meeting or contact a guild officer.
• Future meetings: Joni will be setting up future meetings when needed via zoom. Joni purchased the Zoom membership for the year. Dawn Atkins asked the guild to reimburse Joni for the zoom cost. Lori Connot motioned and Peg Thranum seconded.
• Quilt Show 2022: The Quilt show is still on track for October. Peg and Sandy will be getting with the committee chairs to see where they are and what needs to be done. We are looking forward for the show.
• Quilts of Valor: During the month of December Quilts of Valor were presented to Gary Diede, Rebecca Caton and Dean Caton. We also received $300 in donations from David Stibral, Bill Cerny and Rebecca and Dean Caton. Dawn Atkins asked about $1,000 being donated from the Guild to the QOV fund to replenish fabric as there is very little left. Mary Kirschenmann motioned, and Mary Ellen Hornstra seconded. It was then put to a vote and passed. Dawn asked if members would be more apt to do a quilt top if kits were provided or if they had ideas to get some more quilts done. The group was responsive to giving ideas and thought that if there were quilt kits available at future meetings will be beneficial. There were several that offered to help with getting kits together once we get more fabric.
• Orphan Block: Reminder about the orphan block moved to March meeting, and that the rummage sale is moved to February and if anyone has questions to contact Sandy Hoffner.
Door Prize: The door prize winner was Sally Schroeder; she won a gift certificate from local quilt shop.
Adjournment: Motion to adjourn was made at 8 p.m. by Phyllis Oplinger, seconded by Peggy Thranum, and carried.
Program: Lori Connot gave a tour of the quilt retreat at Swan Lake. It was very nice and looks like a lot of fun.
Next meeting: Feb. 28, 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; Roll Call/Show and Tell: “I’m in Love”; Program: Annual Rummage Sale.
