You are probably familiar with drug commercials. There are all sorts of them showing people being active and smiling as they attend a birthday party, go biking, go surfing, or shopping at a flower shop. At some point they start listing some of the side effects and precautions, including some obvious and some scary statements. “Do not take this medication if you take nitrates for chest pain, do not take this medication if you do not suffer from a disease, or do not take this medication if you are allergic to this medication. Stop taking this medication if you experience headache, dizziness, sudden death, or body odor.”

If you think there are more of these commercials now than there used to be, you are correct. In 1997, the FDA relaxed some of the requirements such as listing all possible side effects, as long as they provide a phone number or website to obtain that information. Thus, direct to consumer advertisements have been on the rise ever since. Now, instead of focusing on the education of physicians and other prescribers, the drug companies have greatly increased their budgets on advertising and lobbying. Often, they spend more on advertisements than they do on research and development, let alone the actual product.

