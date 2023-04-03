Statistically speaking and per capita, the Midwest shelters and rescues ranked number one in terms of increased demand to intake animals needing shelter and assistance in 2022.  

There’s a lot of data to consider why this happened. First, the industry of animals awaiting to be bought, purchased, adopted or rescued is saturated in our region. What breeders and pet stores thought was an increased demand for animals turned out to be false. Simply, they overbred dogs.  Rescues and some shelters continue to pull animals from out of region, also creating an influx.  

