New at the Yankton Community Library this week: Aug. 21, 2021
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Black Ice” by Brad Thor
• “The Bone Code” by Kathy Reichs
• “The Cellist” by Daniel Silva
• “Chasing Shadows” by Lynn Austin
• “Creatures of Passage” by Morowa Yejidé
• “Dog Eat Dog” by David Rosenfelt
• “Fallen” by Linda Castillo
• “The Forbidden” by Heather Graham
• “The Grandmother Plot” by Caroline B. Cooney
• “The Hunting Wives” by May Cobb
• “Katharine Parr: the Sixth Wife” by Allison Weir
• “The Keepers” by Jeffrey B. Burton
• “Ladies of the House” by Lauren Edmondson
• “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict
• “The Lost Girls” by Jessica Chiarella
• “The Nemesis Manifesto” by Eric Van Lustbader
• “Notorious” by Diana Palmer
• “The Prodigal Daughter” by Mette Ivie Harrison
• “Pug Actually” by Matt Dunn
• “Runner” by Tracy Clark
• “The Shadow” by James Patterson
• “She Who Became the Sun” by Shelly Parker-Chan
• “Summertime Guests” by Wendy Francis
• “The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu” by Tom Lin
• “The Turnout” by Megan Abbot
• “We Have Always Been Here” by Lena Nguyen
Nonfiction
• “Baby Bomb” by Kara Hope
• “Couple Found Slain” by Mikita Brottman
• “Curious Compendium of Practical and Obscure Skills
• “The Daring Life and Dangerous Times of Eve Adams” by Jonathan Ned Katz
• “Fans” by Larry Olmsted
• “Fox and I” by Catherine Raven
• “The Ground Breaking” by Scott Ellsworth
• “The Politics Industry” by Katherine M. Gehl
• “Remember” by Lisa Genova
• “Woman in the Wild” by Susan Joy Paul
• “Working with Worry” by Melissa Kilbride
LARGE PRINT
• “Stranger in the Mirror” by Liv Constantine
• “The Sweetness of Water” by Nathan Harris
• “The Kitchen Front” by Jennifer Ryan
• “Sustaining Faith” by Janette Oke
YOUNG ADULT
Fiction
• “Puddin’” by Julie Murphy
• “Serpent & Dove” by Shelby Mahurin
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “The 117-Story Treehouse” by Andy Griffiths
• “My Life Series #6-10” by Janet Tashjain
• “Mysterious Eye of the Dragon” by Geronimo Stilton
• “The Wild Robot” by Peter Brown (wonderbook)
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Capybaras” by Alfredo Soderguit
• “Jayden’s Impossible Garden” by Mélina Mangal
• “Letta, The Littlest Pony” by Jan Schiferl
• “Mermaids are Real” by Holly Hatam (board book)
• “Summer Supper” by Rubin Pfeffer
Nonfiction
• “How Did That Get in My Lunchbox” by Chris Butterworth
• “How Do Spiders Walk on the Ceiling” by Nancy Dickmann
ADULT DVDs
• “Murder She Wrote,” Seasons 1-8
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items” by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
