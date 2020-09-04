Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library this week:
Adult Books
• “Success Strategies for Parenting Gifted Kids” by Kathleen Nilles, nonfiction
• “Afterlife” by Julia Alvarez, fiction
• “Dark Song” by Christine Feehan, fiction
• “Exiles” by Christina Baker Kline, fiction
• “Final Cut” by SJ Watson, fiction
• “Good Dogs Don’t Make it To The South Pole” by Hans-Olav Thyvold, fiction
• “The King of Nothing Much” by Jesse Edward Johnson, fiction
• “Private Lies” by Muna Shehadi, fiction
• “Stories That Bind Us” by Susie Finkbeiner, fiction
• “The Wisdom of Sally Red Shoes” by Ruth Hogan, fiction
Young Adult Books
• “Kent State” by Deborah Wiles, fiction
• “Pet” by Akwaeke Emezi, fiction
• “This Train is Being Held” by Ismee Williams, fiction
• “Where We Go From Here” by Lucas Rocha, fiction
Easy Reading Books
• “The Invisible Bear” by Cecile Metzger, fiction
• “The Paper Kingdom” by Helena Ku Rhee, fiction
• “Pearl Goes to Preschool” by Julie Fortenberry, fiction
• “Sweetest Kulu” by Celina Kalluk, fiction
Junior Books
• “How to Build a Story, or The Big What If” by Frances O’Roark Dowell, nonfiction
• “I Ate Sunshine for Breakfast: a Celebration of Plants Around the World” by Michael Holland, nonfiction
• “Super Puzzletastic Mysteries: Short Stories for Young Sleuths from Mystery Writers of America” by Chris Grabenstein, nonfiction
• “The Class” by Frances O’Roark Dowell, fiction
• “Endling the First” by Katherine Applegate, fiction
• “Endling the Last” by Katherine Applegate, fiction
• “Star Wars Adventures in Wild Space,” Books 1-7 by Cavan Scott, fiction
Adult DVD’s
• “Birds, Birds, Birds!: An Indoor Birdwatching Field Trip,” nonfiction
• “Adventures of Rufus the Fantastic Pet,” fiction
• “The High Note,” fiction
• “Jojo Rabbit,” fiction
• “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” fiction
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
