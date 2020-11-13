Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library this week:
LARGE PRINT
• “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner, fiction
• “A Blessing to Cherish” by Lauraine Snelling, fiction
• “The Jane Austen Society” by Natalie Jenner, fiction
• “The Joy of Falling” by Lindsay Harrel, fiction
• “Last Girl Standing” by Lisa Jackson, fiction
• “Unyielding Hope” by Janette Oke, fiction
ADULT BOOKS
• “Die With Zero: Getting All You Can From Your Money And Your Life” by Bill Perkins, nonfiction
• “Grabbed: Poets & Writers on Sexual Assault, Empowerment & Healing” edited by Richard Blanco, nonfiction
• “The Luckiest Man: Life with John McCain” by Mark Salter, nonfiction
• “Mastering Bread: the Art and Practice of Handmade Sourdough, Yeast Bread, and Pastry” by Marc Vetri, nonfiction
• “Operation Sock Drawer: The Guide to Building Your Stash of Hand-Knit Socks” by The Knitmore Girls, nonfiction
• “Pie Academy: Master the Perfect Crust and 255 Amazing Fillings with Fruits, Nuts, Creams, Custards, Ice Cream, and More” by Ken Haedrich, nonfiction
• “Before I Called You Mine” by Nicole Deese, fiction
• “The Bourne Evolution” by Robert Ludlum, fiction
• “Broken Rider” by Ralph Compton, fiction
• “A California Christmas” by Brenda Novak, fiction
• “A Christmas Resolution” by Anne Perry, fiction
• “A Crime of a Different Stripe” by Sally Goldenbaum, fiction
• “Death Valley Drifter” by Ralph Compton, fiction
• “The Dirty South” by John Connolly, fiction
• “Every Now and Then” by Lesley Kagen, fiction
• “The Forgotten Daughter” by Joanna Goodman, fiction
• “Fortune and Glory: Tantalizing Twenty-Seven” by Janet Evanovich, fiction
• “The Gift of the Magpie” by Donna Andrews, fiction
• “Hidden in Plain Sight” by Jeffrey Archer, fiction
• “House of Correction” by Nicci French, fiction
• “The Last Train to Key West” by Chanel Cleeton, fiction
• “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, fiction
• “Nothing Much Happens: Cozy & Calming Stories to Soothe Your Mind and Help You Sleep” by Kathryn Nicolai, fiction
• “The Sentinel” by Lee Child, fiction
• “Sucker Punch” by Laurell K. Hamilton, fiction
• “The Swap” by Robyn Harding, fiction
• “Transcendent Kingdom” by Yaa Gyasi, fiction
• “Truly, Madly, Deeply” by Karen Kingsbury, fiction
• “Whistling in the Dark” by Lesley Kagen, fiction
• “White Ivy” by Susie Yang, fiction
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
• “The Beautiful” by Renee Ahdieh, fiction
• “The Damned” by Renee Ahdieh, fiction
• “Skywatchers” by Carrie Arcos, fiction
EASY READING BOOKS
• “Lifesize Dinosaurs” by Sophy Henn, nonfiction
• “Plant, Sow, Make, & Grow: Mud-tastic Activities for Budding Gardeners” by Esther Goombs, nonfiction
• “5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas” by Jimmy Fallon, fiction
• “The Blue Table” by Chris Raschka, fiction
• “The Chicken Who Couldn’t” by Jan Thomas, fiction
• “If You Go with Your Goat to Vote” by Jan Zauzmer, fiction
• “Latkes for Santa Claus” by Janie Emaus, fiction
• “No More Naps!” by Chris Grabenstein, fiction
• “Pete the Cat: Super Pete” by Kimberly Dean, fiction
• “One, Two, Three Dim Sum: a Mandarin-English Counting Book” by Rich Lo, nonfiction, board book
JUNIOR BOOKS
• “For Which We Stand: How Our Government Works and Why It Matters” by Jeff Foster, nonfiction
• “Dragonwatch: Master of the Phantom Isle” by Brandon Mull, fiction
• “The Overthrow: Bloom” by Kenneth Oppel, fiction
• “The Tower of Nero” by Rick Riordan, fiction
• “InvestiGators: Take the Plunge” by John Patrick Green, fiction, graphic novel
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
