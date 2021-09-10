Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: Sept. 11, 2021
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Billy Summers” by Stephen King
• “Blind Tiger” by Sandra Brown
• “Complications” by Danielle Steel
• “The End of Her” by Shari Lapena
• “A Good Day for Chardonnay” by Darynda Jones
• “I Alone Can Fix It” by Carol Leonnig
• “Lightning Strike” by William Kent Krueger
• “The Noise” by James Patterson
• “The Other Me” by Sarah Zachrich Jeng
• “The Reading List” by Sara Nisha Adams
• “The Republic of False Truths” by Alaa Al Aswany
• “The Russian Key” by Jeri Laber
• “Songs in Ursa Major” by Emma Brodie
• “Stranger Times” by C. K. McDonnell
• “Such a Quiet Place” by Megan Miranda
• “Summer Breezes” by Debbie Macomber
• “The Therapist” by B.A. Paris
• “Untraceable” by Sergei Lebedev
• “Yoga Pant Nation” by Laurie Gelman
Nonfiction
• “Crackup” by Samual L. Popkin
• “In the Mood for Color” by Hans Blomquist
• “Universal Human” by Gary Zukav
• “Your Pocket Therapist” by Dr. Sherrie Campbell
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
• “Blood & Honey” by Shelby Mahurin
• “Blood Like Magic” by Liselle Sambury
• “The Box in the Woods” by Maureen Johnson
• “Daughter of Sparta” by Claire M. Andrews
• “Furia” by Yamile Saied Méndez
• “The Extraordinaries” by TJ Klune
• “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson
• “Realm Breaker” by Victoria Aveyard
• “They Went Left” by Monica Hesse
• “White Rose” by Kip Wilson
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Dog Driven” by Terry Lynn Johnson
• “Karen’s Kittycat Club” by Ann M. Martin
• “Mincraft Series Vol. 1-3 and 5-8
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “Darcy’s First Sleepover” by Julie Fortenberry
• “Lala’s Words” by Gracey Zhang
• “Principle Tate is Running Late” by Henry Cole
• “Small Nap, Little Dream” by Talia Aikens-Nuñez
• “Terrific” by Sophie Gilmore
• “Tou-Can’t!” by Brandon Todd
Nonfiction
• “The Dirt Book” by David L. Harrison
• “Fourteen Monkeys” by Melissa Stewart
• “Everyday Chemistry” by Julia Sooy
• “Why Are Flamingo’s Pink” by Nancy Dickmann
ADULT DVDs
• “Here Today”
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
