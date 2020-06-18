While critical of Rev. Westgard, Seminary professor Pastor David Lose and their many colleagues in the ELCA, we understand — without agreement — why they speak as they do, as we consider the following discussion.
At the close of Part VI, we pointed to the false justification for accepting unrepentant homosexuality into the ELCA. The decision, of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, to endorse and accept practicing homosexuals, including clergy, into their church body, has been justified by proponents, saying that they are “morally bound” by conscience, to do so.
We must grant that the Church has a very long history of being “bound by conscience.” Witnesses to that reality are the prophets, the apostles, the evangelists, the martyrs and the various reformers.
Even faithful pastors and lay people have been willing to — and in many cases did — and in some parts of the world, continue to forfeit their lives because they were “bound by conscience”.”
However, what must be emphatically stated is that their consciences were, and are bound by one thing, and that one thing only; the pure and absolute Word of God. It alone has the authority to bind. Therefore, to all who will listen and hear, we state unequivocally that nothing but the Word of God, in its truth and purity, can bind Christian conscience. So-called “moral conscience” does not trump or supersede the Word of God for Christians.
What then of the 60% of ELCA delegates who voted on Aug. 21, 2009, “to allow congregations that choose to do so to recognize, support and hold publicly accountable life-long, monogamous, same-gender relationships.”
The Reverend Terry Forke, President of the Lutheran Church/Missouri Synod’s Montana District, hit the nail squarely on the head when he responded to this action, writing:
“Much of the debate on this motion that took place at the ELCA Churchwide Assembly in Minneapolis, revolved around the question of a ‘bound conscience.’ Both sides claimed that their consciences were bound to a particular course of action, either in favor of, or opposed to the acceptance of homosexual behavior as a God-pleasing alternative lifestyle. The appeal to having a bound conscience, without clarifying that which has the authority to bind, demonstrates the ‘of America’ characteristic of the ELCA. In other words, it is very American to allow everyone to believe whatever they want to believe. This manner of claiming to be bound by conscience makes each individual their own highest authority. The result is the chaos and its child, heresy.”
The 60% in favor of this anti-Scriptural action may have bound their consciences, but that binding was not to the Word of God. What they did, in reality, was to consciously unbind their consciences from the Word of God, binding them instead to the world’s gods of cultural sensitivity; political correctness; uncritical tolerance; and the falsehood that all truth assertions are equally valid.
The full and ultimate ramifications of this ill-advised action are yet to be realized, but it has already fractured, even further, the credibility of a Lutheran Church body that claims faithfulness to the Scriptures and the exposition thereof in the Lutheran Confessions — a claim that substantively appears specious and superficial.
Unfortunately, this raises the question: “Can the ELCA, as a denomination, still legitimately call itself a ‘Lutheran’ church’?” No doubt, the question will provoke indignation in those who will say that we have no right to pose such a question. Yet we do, simply and regrettably because the action of the ELCA impacts and negatively affects all others calling themselves “Lutheran,” in the public square.
The deliberate foray into heresy is another step down the slippery slope that so easily leads to apostasy, and one hopes and prays that this fact would be a clarion call to repentance by all those, Lutheran and otherwise, who have ascribed to themselves the authority to proclaim the Word of God “null and void.”
Following the convention action, the now former Bishop David Zellmer of the ELCA’s South Dakota Synod, was reported on the front page of the Sioux Falls Argus Leader as follows: “He” [Zellmer] “says there is room in the church for a variety of viewpoints.”
There may be room as regards “adiaphora” — things neither commanded nor prohibited by God in His Word — but for active, deliberate, unrepentant sin, there is no room in the house of the Lord; for sin cannot abide in the presence of Holy God.
Part VIII will present concluding thoughts.
