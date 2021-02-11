DAKOTA PRAIRIE QUILT GUILD
Call to Order: The Jan. 25, 2021, meeting of DPQG was called to order at 7 p.m. by President Stephanie Stueckrath via Zoom.
Sew & Tell/Roll Call: Roll call was taken as members joined Zoom with 35 members joining. A Power Point presentation prepared by Jan Koehn called “Snowflakes and Snuggles” showcased photos of quilts members had sent for the presentation. Members commented on their own quilts as they were shown in the Power Point.
Minutes/Treasurer’s Report: No corrections were offered for the October minutes or treasurer’s report. Motions to approve minutes and treasurers report were made by Mary Ellen Hornstra and Lori Connot. Both motions were seconded and carried. They will be placed on file as per Robert’s Rules of Order.
Announcements/Communications: Members were asked to review 2020 Appendix previously emailed to members. It is proposed by officers that committees carry over from 2020 to 2021. Members wishing to step down from chair are asked to find a replacement and let one of the officers know. Also, members wishing to change committees should let one of the officers know.
Committee Report Updates: Bev Schramm reported on how veterans have been so moved by the honor of receiving Quilts of Valor. She shared a few stories, including about father and son veterans receiving their quilts at the same time in a home ceremony and were so moved that the family made a $500 contribution to the guild for making more QOV. She read a thank you note from the Diedes.
Unfinished Business
• Quilt Show: Sandy Hoffner discussed the 3 options previously emailed to members for consideration regarding when to hold the guild quilt show given the continued risks of COVID. Members gave feedback on whether to: 1.) keep the guild quilt show as scheduled in June, 2.) reschedule the guild quilt show to June 2022, or 3.) reschedule the guild quilt show to September 2022, which would bring it back to its regular date. After discussion of the pros and cons of each option, a motion was made by Joni Lowe to reschedule the quilt show to fall 2022 and seconded by Kathy Sheldon. Motion carried.
• DPQG Feature Quilters: Sandy Hoffner reported that the program committee proposes that the program each month feature some members as feature quilters. The program committee felt this would be a great way to get to know members better.
• QOV Committee Chair: Dawn Atkins will be new co-chair of this committee; the change will be made in the 2021 Appendix to the By-Laws
• YAA Quilt Show: Mary Ellen Hornstra reported that “Magic of Tints and Shades” would be the theme. This show will feature quilts that work with shades of 2 colors. She reminded members that the GAR Hall, where the show will take place, will have limited space, so smaller quilts are preferred. This show runs Oct. 18-Nov. 19, 2021 and date will continue to be noted in guild newsletters in the “Upcoming Events” section.
• Guild Retreat: Lori Connot reported that the retreat at Stukel’s Hunting Lodge in Gregory, SD, still has a few openings. Registrants may arrive and leave as they like. It runs from March 1-7, 2021. Contact Lori if interested. The guild newsletter contains information in the section “Other Points.”
New Business
• Adopting Appendix: Angie Hejl indicated that she will make a change in item 3 of the Appendix to state that members who paid dues for 2020 will remain members without paying dues for 2021. Any who did not join the guild in 2020 will need to pay $15 dues to be members during 2021. The email distribution list will be updated to delete non-members later in February. After that, names will be added back to the email distribution list as members join the guild.
• Board Member Dues: Angie Hejl made a motion that guild officers not be required to pay dues in appreciation for their work starting in 2022. Motion was seconded by Dawn Atkins and carried.
Door Prize: The door prize winner was Lori Connot; the prize will be a gift certificate from one of the local quilt shops.
Adjournment: Motion to adjourn at 8:05 p.m. was made by Peg Anderson, seconded by Dawn Atkins, and carried.
Program: Featured quilters were Stephanie Stueckrath, Dawn Atkins, and Peggy Thranum. They showed quilts that had special meaning for them and discussed their journey into quilting.
Next meeting: Feb. 22, 2021, via Zoom.
DELTA KAPPA GAMMA
Presenters for Nov. 19, 2020, meeting (held via Zoom) were Dr. Wayne Kindle, Sarah Shortbull, Andrea Wright. Dr. Kindle thanked all facility and staff for all they are doing during this pandemic. He discussed how the school system is handling COVID-19. He discussed testing, quarantine, testing results, and the spread at school. There seems to be at this time very, very little spread at school. The district is doing a great job with mandated masks and social distancing as well as other protocol to ensure a safe environment for all.
Sarah Shortbull and Andrea Wright presented information on mental health interventions during the pandemic. There are different interventions at the elementary, middle school and high school levels. They include making adjustments for on-line learners. Reaching out to those students that are not in school via postcards, emails, phone calls, and zoom calls. Communication is vital in times like these. There are also links on the specific school websites for students, and parents to get assistance. Available to staff is telehealth if needed. It was stressed that in difficult times we all need to take time for ourselves.
The general meeting started after presentations were finished. Discussion included items needed for Pathways by December 1st are towels, washcloths. Drop off will be at Dorothea Merrill’s. There were no changes to minutes or treasurers report. The trifold of DKG yearly members, contact information and program dates will be emailed to the members this year instead of giving out hard copies. The newsletter will be mailed to Joyce Romkema’s family members so they can see the portion about her.
Next meeting will be Feb 4. 2021 (via zoom). Social hour will begin at 5 p.m. and at 5:15 p.m., there will be a presentation by Jessie Bailey of Pathways.
TOASTMASTER CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 met Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. in person at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and online via Zoom.
President Angela Mann opened the meeting by calling on Jack Dahlseid to lead the group in prayer. President Mann was also the Toastmaster for the meeting. She introduced Mike Villanueva as General Evaluator who introduced his evaluation team. Grammarian, Jana Lane gave the word of the day, “ulterior — existing beyond what is obvious or admitted; intentionally hidden. Our speaker for the meeting was Jeremy Skrenes. He spoke from the Presentation Mastery Path — Researching and Presenting project. The purpose of his project was to learn or review basic research methods and present a well-organized, well-researched speech on any topic. The title of his speech was “Be Your Own Bodyguard” and was about protecting yourself in dangerous situations. Table Topics was led by Kevin Buhl. Participants were to pretend they were objects with their responses. Kevin called on Vernon Arens, Marsha Dahlseid, Roy Wilcox, Jack Dahlseid, Angela Mann, Janice Stone, Steve Hamilton, Jana Lane, Pat Acklie-Roth, Iesely Stone, and Walt Rentsch as participants. General Evaluator Mike Villanueva called on Walt Rentsch to evaluate Skrenes’s speech. Reports were given by Grammarian Jana Lane, Timer Steve Hamilton, and Ah-Counter Marsha Dahlseid. Pat Acklie-Roth served as Joke Master. Trophies were handed out to Jeremy Skrenes for best speaker, Iesely Stone for best table topics, and Walt Rentsch for best evaluator. President Mann closed out the meeting.
Being a member of Toastmasters is a great way to start a Saturday morning. Guests are welcome to join us online via Zoom or in person at the Fry’n Pan. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org.
TOASTMASTER CLUB 6217
Toastmaster Steve Anderson called to order the virtual meeting of ASHH 6217 at 12:05 on Thursday, Feb. 4, at 12:05 p.m. Jan Schiferl, acting as CPA, opened with an invocation followed by the flag pledge.
As grammarian, Chris Wortmann presented his word of the day “strategic”, meaning “relating to the identification of overall aim and interest and means of achieving them”.
Jason Orr presented his 3rd Icebreaker Speech on his Pathways Journey. His goal was to use no notes. He told his audience how he became a triathlete.
Derek Van Heek presented his 2nd Icebreaker as he navigates the Pathways program. He told us of his “Five Favorite F Words”: Faith, Family, Football, Farming, Football and Food!
As Table Topics master, Sheila Ulrich asked various members questions to be answered using impromptu speaking skills.
Cleo Waters evaluated Jason’s speech. She complimented him on a heartfelt speech with no use of notes while still exhibiting organization and story telling.
Jeff May evaluated the speech given by Derek Van Heek. He praised his clever theme using humor to grab his audience and tie everything together very well.
As ah counter, Stan Sudbeck noted uses of effective words and phrases heard during the meeting. He also noted use of connector words, unnecessary fillers and using the word of the day.
The best speaker award went to Derek Van Heek. The best table topics award went to Jan Schiferl. Toastmaster Anderson adjourned the meeting at 12:55 p.m.
Avera Toastmaster Club 6217 is meeting virtually each Thursday at 12:05 p.m. We welcome guests to join in from home and observe the fantastic benefits of being a Toastmaster! Contact us on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/ToastmastersClub6217 or call (605) 661-8356 to find out how!
INTERCHANGE
Interchange met at noon on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, via Zoom. The meeting was called to order by President Linda Dobrovolny and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
The hostess was member Gwen Steckler, RN, BSN, and Certified Healing Touch Practitioner. Scott Luken joined the group virtually to provide information about the new location and projects at Scott Luken Sculpture.
The next meeting of Interchange will be held virtually on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. For more information about Interchange or joining, email Interchange.Yankton@yahoo.com.
