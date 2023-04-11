How many of us are ready to stand when the stakes are personally high? Are you?
At “Abide: Holding Fast in Suffering: Answers for Women 2023 Conference,” you’ll learn how to abide in Christ and hold fast to the anchor of our souls through suffering and persecution.
The conference is held at the Answers in Genesis headquarters in Kentucky. The video stream will be shown at Redeeming Grace Bible Church, 708 E. 19th St. in Yankton on Thursday-Saturday, April 13-15. Presentations will be Thursday and Friday 5:30-9:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. with a one-hour lunch break.
Engaging, passionate speakers who love God and his Word will equip you to live out your faith, even as the tide turns and the waters of change swirl around us, threatening to pull us under.
Speakers include Allie Beth Stuckey, “the Conservative Millennial” and host of the podcast Relatable, Heidi St. John of MomStrong International and candidate for US Congress, pastor and author Costi Hinn, Ken Ham and Dr. Georgia Purdom of Answers in Genesis, biblical counselor June Hunt of Hope for the Heart, evangelist Justin Peters, author Diana Lynn Severance, missionaries Gracia Burnham and Andrew and Norine Brunson, who suffered for their faith in other countries, and Jason Carlson, who has witnessed the suffering of the religiously persecuted around the world.
A complete schedule is available at www.RedeemingGraceBC.org. Ladies are free to come and go as they desire. Everyone is welcome and there is no admission fee to attend.
