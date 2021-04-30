Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library for May 1, 2021:
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Animal Instinct” by David Rosenfelt
• “Danger in Numbers” by Heather Graham
• “The Good Sister” by Sally Hepworth
• “The Great Gatsby” by K. Woodman-Maynard & F. Scott Fitzgerald, graphic novel
• “The Hiding Place” by Paula Munier
• “Kent State: Four Dead in Ohio” by Derf Backderf, graphic novel
• “Miss Julia Happily Ever After” by Ann B. Ross
• “The Nature of Fragile Things” by Susan Meissner
• “Ocean Prey” by John Sanford
• “Rescuing Harmony Ranch” by Jennie Marts
• “Sunflower Sisters” by Martha Hall Kelly
• “When the Stars Go Dark” by Paula McLain
Nonfiction
• “Already Toast: Caregiving and Burnout in America” by Kate Washington
• “His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, A Life” by Jonathan Alter
• “The Home Edit Life: the No-Guilt Guide to Owning What You Want and Organizing Everything” by Clea Shearer & Joanna Teplin
• “Hot For Food: Easy Recipes to Level Up Your Vegan Meals” by Lauren Toyota
• “Made in China” by Amelia Pang
• “Milk Street Cookish: Throw It Together” by Christopher Kimball
• “Our Gay History in Fifty States” by Zaylore Stout
• “Pee Wees” by Rich Cohen
• “The Power Age: a Blueprint for Maturing with Style” by Kelly Doust
• “Restorative Yoga: Relax, Restore, Re-Energize” by Caren Baginski
• “Your Second Act” by Patricia Heaton
Audiobooks
• “Circle of Doubt” by Tracy Buchanan
• “A Gambling Man “ by David Baldacci
• “Meant to Be” by Jude Deveraux
• “A Perfect Amish Romance” by Shelley Shepard Gray
• “Sunflower Sisters” by Martha Hall Kelly
• “A Timeless Christmas” by Alexis Stanton
Large Print
• “Eternal” by Lisa Scottoline
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Darius the Great Deserves Better” by Adib Khorram
• “The Haunted” by Danielle Vega
• “Lost in the Never Woods” by Aiden Thomas
Nonfiction
• “Claudette Colvin” by Lesa Cline-Ransome
• “Laundry Love” by Patric Richardson
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “I Talk Like a River” by Jordan Scott
Nonfiction
• “Farmers Unite: Planting a Protest For Fair Prices” by Lindsay H. Metcalf
• “If You Want to Visit a Sea Garden” by Kay Weisman & Roy Henry Vickers
• “What the Road Said “ by Cleo Wade
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Fowl Twins: Deny All Charges” by Eoin Colfer
• “Stella Díaz Dreams Big” by Angela Dominguez
• “Ways to Make Sunshine” by Renée Watson
ADULT DVDS
• “Barb & Star go to Vista Del Mar”
• “JL Family Ranch: the Wedding Gift”
• “Shadow in the Cloud”
• “Wonder Woman 1984”
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items” by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
