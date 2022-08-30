PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) recently launched an initiative to increase awareness and cooperation between state government and broadband service providers.

SDDOT and GOED worked together to establish an online self-registration process to allow broadband providers to receive SDDOT’s annual Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP) that outlines upcoming construction projects. The STIP is a four-year program listing projects developed through the coordinated efforts of the Department of Transportation, Transportation Commission, state and federal agencies, local and tribal governments, metropolitan planning organizations, public agencies, transportation providers, citizens, and other interested parties.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.