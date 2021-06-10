The public is invited for a viewing of The Silver Rose at the St. Benedict Catholic Church Chapel at 11 a.m. Friday, June 11.
The will be rosary-centered prayer program of the Knights of Columbus (KC) honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe. St Benedict parish will serve as one of the more than 100 sites throughout the United States where the Silver Rose will be displayed.
Every March, silver roses are stewarded by KC councils along routes from Canada to Mexico. Each stop along the pilgrimage is a rosary-centered occasion for Knights, parishioners and members of the community to pray for the respect for life, the spiritual renewal of each person, and for the advancement of the message of Our Lady of Guadalupe, according to the National Council of the KCs.
There are currently eight Silver Roses traveling throughout North America, three of which will make their way every year to the Our Lady of Guadalupe Basilica in Monterey, Mexico.
