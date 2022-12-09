The Yankton Chapter of the General Federated Women’s Club met on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church. The meeting was called to order by President Liz Lynch; followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, South Dakota Pledge and Mary Stewart’s Collect for Women.
Minutes of the November meeting were approved as presented on motion by Peggy Schiedel, second by Vicki Swensen. Secretary read communications received during the month.
Sandy Battin presented the Treasurers Report.
Club was informed that GFWC State President Pamela Hallman has received a new kidney after being on the transplant list for a long time.
A program of Christmas music was presented by violinist Ryan Stapish accompanied by vocals from Joseph Holan. Club members joined in the singing.
Committee Reports: Vicki Swensen presented the Leadership Program and mentioned the many Christmas-themed opportunities in the community. Hospitality Chair Ellen Rodenberg asked members to let her know when someone needs a caring card. Fund raising “tours” project is on-going. Tour guide Vi Ranney presented the club with a check for proceeds from a recent GFWC trip to Branson.
President Liz shared cares and concerns of members. Those having birthdays in December were recognized.
President Liz thanked members who volunteered to decorate Christmas trees at the Mead Center and at the Cramer-Kenyon Heritage home. Katherine French was recognized for making the lovely, decorated table Christmas greetings for each attendee.
Initiation was held for new members Janet Ausdemore, Pat Raab, Cecilia Sorenson, and Verna Thon.
Discussion was held on cancelling the January meeting to give the board time to find a suitable location for meetings for the rest of the club year. Motion by Katherine French, second by Marlys Blaalid to cancel the January meeting. Motion carried.
Proposal to move installation of new members to the August luncheon was discussed and tabled for now.
Vi Ranney introduced her guest, Lynette Goehring.
Statistical forms for reporting club activities to the state were distributed to committee chairmen.
Sharing and Giving project was a free-will donation to the Contact Center for Christmas gift baskets.
Our next meeting will be held Feb. 4, 2023. The program is Home Health. Hostesses are Jean Prater and Carol Becker.
