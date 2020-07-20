Asher Neugebauer
Gregory and TJ Neugebauer of Yankton announce the birth of their son named Asher Cletus Neugebauer, born June 30, 2020, at 2:22 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds, 3.2 ounces, and was 20 inches long. He joins siblings Tevin, 15, Archie, 3, and Maggie, 2.
Grandparents are Bruce and Bev Neugebauer of Dimock, and Janet Crissey of Sioux Falls.
Lenni Anderson
Austin and Meghan Anderson of Yankton announce the birth of their daughter named Lenni LeighAnn, born June 25, 2020, at 8:16 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 19 ¼ inches long.
