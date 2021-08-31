Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) is a diagnostic term that describes the effects on the brain and body of babies exposed to alcohol during pregnancy. It is a lifelong disability and people with FASD experience challenges in their daily living and need lifelong support with many areas in their lives.
Sept. 9 is FASD Day — a day to remind everyone that there is no safe time, no safe amount and no safe kind of alcohol consumption during pregnancy. “Alcohol causes more neurological damage to the developing baby than any other substance,” according to an Institution of Medicine report to Congress.
When a pregnant woman drinks alcohol, it crosses the placenta and it does affect the developing brain and organs of the unborn baby. Brain damage is the biggest risk among other risks to the unborn baby when mothers drink during pregnancy.
Prenatal exposure to alcohol is the leading preventable cause of mental retardation in western civilization. If you are trying to get pregnant, think you might be pregnant, or you are pregnant, the safest choice you can make for your baby to be normal is to remain alcohol-free.
Alcohol can also affect a man’s ability to father healthy children. Heavy drinking during youth may alter DNA in a man’s sperm and thus make his children have learning disabilities, behavior problems, mental issues, heart disease, limb abnormalities, cleft, and digestive tract anomalies.
Google FASD to research further.
