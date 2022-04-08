Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: April 9, 2022
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “A Ballad of Love and Glory” by Reyna Grande
• “Before Summer Ends” by Susan Mallery
• “Citizen K-9” by David Rosenfelt
• “The Club” by Ellery Lloyd
• “Death on the Shelf” by Allison Brook
• “The Deepest of Secrets” by Kelley Armstrong
• “Girl in Ice” by Erica Ferencik
• “The Long Ride” by Mary T. Bell
• “The Missing Piece” by John Lescroart
• “Never Let Go” by Pamela Nowak
• “Nine Loves” by Peter Swanson
• “The Not So Quiet Life of Calamity Jane” by K. Lyn Wurth
• “A Relative Murder” by Jude Deveraux
• “The Secrets We Share” by Edwin Hill
• “A Sunlit Weapon” by Jacqueline Winspear
• “Welcome to the School by the Sea” by Jenny Colgan
• “What Happened to the Bennetts
• “Woman on Fire” by Lisa Barr
Nonfiction
• “Four Season Gardening” by Misilla Dela Llana
• “It’s Better to be Feared” by Seth Wickersham
• “The Last Slave Ship” by Ben Raines
• “Needle Felting Teddy Bears” by Roz Dace
• “The Redemption of Bobby Love” by Bobby ad Cheryl Love
• “The Trouble with White Women” by Kyla Schuller
• “Unbelievably Vegan” by Charity Morgan
LARGE PRINT
• “Bullet for a Ranger” by James J. Griffin
• “Ellie’s Redemption” by Molly Jebber
• “Maryann’s Hope” by Molly Jebber
• “The Moonlight School” by Suzanne Woods Fisher
• “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
• “Unfinished Business” by J.A. Jance
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “This Woven Kingdom” by Tahereh Mafi
• “Valkyrie” by Kate O’Hearn
• “Wonder Cat: Kyuu-chan” manga Vol. 1-4 by Sasami Nitori
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Confessions of a Class Clown” by Arianne Costner
• “Dream, Annie, Dream” by Waka T. Brown
• “Spy School: The Graphic Novel” by Stuart Gibbs
• “Unseen Magic” by Emily Lloyd-Jones
JUNIOR WONDERBOOKS
• “Dog Diaries: Mission ImPAWsible” by James Patterson
• “Ghoulia and the Mysterious Visitor” by Barbara Cantini
• “My Life as a Stuntboy” by Janet Tashjian
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “How to Be a Real Man” by Scott Stuart
• “Mardi Gras Almost Didn’t Come This Year” by Kathy Z. Price
• “Milk and Juice: A Recycling Romance” by Meredith Crandall Brown
• “Piper and Purpa Forever” by Susan Lendroth
• “The Stack” by Vanessa Roeder
Nonfiction
• “A History of Underwear with Professor Chicken” by Hannah Holt
EASY WONDERBOOKS
• “Dr. Doolittle and Friends” by Hugh Lofting
• “My Tooth is Lost” by Drew Daywalt
• “Otto Runs for President” by Rosemary Wells
• “Senorita Mariposa” Billingual wonderbook by Ben Gundersheimer
ADULT DVDs
• “Ballers Complete Series”
• “Doctor Who Flux: the complete thirteenth series”
• “Eternals”
• “A Journal for Jordan”
• “Redeeming Love”
• “Rizzoli & Isles” Seasons 1-7
• “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street”
JUNIOR DVDs
• “44 Cats: Meet the Cats!”
• “Gigantosaurus”
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
