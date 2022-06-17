INTERCHANGE
Interchange, Inc., met Monday, June 13, 2022, at noon at Minerva’s and via Zoom. Vice President, Dana Schmidt, called the meeting to order and led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance
Announcements: Paula Tacke, Mead Cultural Education Center, announced the Tea at Mead coming up July 10 and Feed Your Mind program on Aug 4 with Larry Ness. Dana Schmidt, Yankton Community Library, announced Seed Library happening on Thursday, Gary Howy and lots of kids activities through the summer.
Tara Bartekoske, S.D. Department of Labor, was the hostess and presented on Registered Apprenticeships. These are training opportunities through the Department of Labor. The training plans have an earn-and-learn model with funding opportunities available for new programs.
The next meeting will be noon Monday, June 20, at Minerva’s with Kathy Jorgensen providing information on Gayville’s 150th celebration.
If you are interested in joining the group or attending as a guest, contact us at Interchange.Yankton@Yahoo.com.
TOASTMASTERS CLUB 1294
Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 held a hybrid meeting on Saturday June 11, 2022, where members attended either in person at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant or remotely via Zoom.
Club President Jeremy Skrenes called the meeting to order and asked Pat Acklie-Roth to give the invocation and lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Area 62 Director, Sammy Vogue, attended the meeting via Zoom. Kevin Buhl was introduced as the Toastmaster of the meeting and called on General Evaluator Vernon Arens to present his program team of Roy Wilcox as timer and vote counter, Sammy Vogue as ah counter, and Jeremy Skrenes as grammarian with the word of the day “Hokum,” Table topics were led by Pat Acklie-Roth who called on Vernon Arens, Kevin Buhl, Roy Wilcox, Sammy Vogue, and herself to give a 1-2-minute impromptu speech answering a variety of questions, such as “Do you want the good news or bad news first?” or “What would you name your new bookstore?”. Roy Wilcox reported the times of each response and collected votes for the best response. Jeremy Skrenes gave a joke and then presented a portion of his pod cast project in the Pathways program. Vernon Arens led the evaluation portion of the meeting and asked for the grammarian’s report from Jeremy Skrenes and ah counter’s report from Sammy Vogue, and then presented his evaluation of the meeting in general. Vote counter Roy Wilcox announced that Sammy Vogue gave the best table topics’ response. Club President Jeremy Skrenes reviewed the duty schedule for the June 18 meeting and then adjourned the meeting.
Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294 conducts hybrid meetings on Saturdays from 7:30-8:40 a.m. Guests are always welcome to attend either in person at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant or remotely via Zoom; there is no cost or obligation to attend a meeting.
For information about Toastmasters, call 605-660-2485 or visit us at http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.