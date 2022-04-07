Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 met Saturday, April 2, at 7:30 a.m. for a hybrid meeting with four people at the Fryn’ Pan Restaurant and five people participating in the meeting via Zoom, one from Sioux Falls, two from Irene, one from Yankton, and one from Wausa, Nebraska.
President Jeremy Skrenes called the meeting to order. Dan Klimisch gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. Toastmaster of the Day was Jeremy Skrenes who conducted the meeting. Grammarian Vernon Arens gave the word of the day, “tomfoolery,” which means playful or foolish behavior. Steve Hamilton gave a 5- to 7-minute speech from Pathways — Dynamic Leadership, Using Research, titled “Skip,” a tribute to Skip VanDerhule. Pat Acklie-Roth conducted Table Topics by asking members to respond to “what if” topics. Roy Wilcox was the general evaluator and evaluated the meeting. Janice Stone evaluated Steve Hamilton’s speech. Presentations were given by ah counter Kevin Buhl who reported on the use of filler words like ahs and ums; grammarian Vernon Arens who reported on use of the word of the day “tomfoolery” and good grammar, poor grammar, and use of unusual words or phrase; timer Kevin Buhl who reported on speaking times; vote counter Iesley Stone who reported on the winner of the table topics portion of the meeting; and joke master Janice Stone.
Toastmaster Jeremy Skrenes presented virtual trophies to Steve Hamilton for best speaker, Janice Stone for best evaluator, and Kevin Buhl for best table topic response.
The business meeting was led by President Jeremy Skrenes. Yankton Toastmaster Club 1294 welcomes anyone interested in improving their speaking and leadership skills. For more information call 605-665-8448 or http://1294.toastmastersclubs.org or Facebook page “Yankton Toastmasters Club 1294.”
Guests are welcome to join meetings in person at the Fryn’ Pan or remotely via Zoom. You will need to download the free “Zoom” application to your computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone and call a member of the club to get the link to join the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.