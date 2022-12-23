Gene Ebneter of Yankton, and Harold Schramm of Utica, received the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in a ceremony in Watertown on Dec. 1, 2022.

The Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award recognizes pilots who have contributed and maintained safe flight operation for 50 or more consecutive years of piloting aircraft. The award is named in honor of Wilbur and Orville Wright, two early pioneers of flight. To be eligible for the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, candidates must have 50 years of U.S. piloting experience with the effective start date for the award being the date of the applicant’s first solo flight or military equivalent; have held a CAA/FAA pilot certificate with 50 years consecutive years or more civil experience, or up to 20 years of which may be U.S. military experience in combination with civil experience to total 50 consecutive years; have been a U.S. citizen, or permanent resident, during the 50 years of U.S. piloting experience; and have three letters of recommendation from holders of FAA pilot certificates.

