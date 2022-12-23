Gene Ebneter of Yankton, and Harold Schramm of Utica, received the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in a ceremony in Watertown on Dec. 1, 2022.
The Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award recognizes pilots who have contributed and maintained safe flight operation for 50 or more consecutive years of piloting aircraft. The award is named in honor of Wilbur and Orville Wright, two early pioneers of flight. To be eligible for the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, candidates must have 50 years of U.S. piloting experience with the effective start date for the award being the date of the applicant’s first solo flight or military equivalent; have held a CAA/FAA pilot certificate with 50 years consecutive years or more civil experience, or up to 20 years of which may be U.S. military experience in combination with civil experience to total 50 consecutive years; have been a U.S. citizen, or permanent resident, during the 50 years of U.S. piloting experience; and have three letters of recommendation from holders of FAA pilot certificates.
Wayne Jensen, manager of the FAA Flight Standards Office, Rapid City, presented the awards and read Gene Ebneter’s and Harold Schramm’s resumes.
GENE L. EBNETER
It was back on a warm summer day in July 1972 when Mr. Gene Leroy Ebneter began experiencing the joy of flying. His first solo was on August 2, 1972, in a Grumman at Sioux City, Iowa. Shortly after his solo flight Gene passed the Private Pilot Practical Exam and received his Private Pilot Certificate.
It didn’t take very long, and he was happy to purchase a Cessna Cardinal on Sept. 30, 1972. He immediately began flight training toward his Commercial Pilot Certificate on Sept. 14, 1972. He then pushed on through the winter months and was issued his certificate on Sept. 14, 1973.
On Oct. 18, 1973, Gene obtained his multi-engine rating.
Knowing the value of having an instrument rating, he pursued additional training and received his instrument rating on a cold day in December 1974.
In April 1977, Gene was promoted to the IBM Regional Office in Minneapolis. While in that position, he covered eight states with twenty-six remote branch offices. At the time, IBM allowed the personal use of aircraft for these trips.
By the spring of 1987, he had accumulated over 2,500 hours of total flight time.
Gene demonstrated outstanding leadership, motivation, and determination with IBM. So, when the company won a software contract to take over management of the air traffic control software at all 20 U.S. Air Traffic Control Centers, Gene was called upon. He was promoted to the IBM Manager for the Minneapolis Air Traffic Center in Farmington, Minnesota.
His time with IBM was beneficial to the company and he managed ten software engineers to maintain the air traffic control software. In addition, he coordinated the maintenance of the IBM hardware at the center with their local IBM hardware maintenance office.
It was in 1988 when IBM won a bid to build a new air traffic control system for the United States for all 20 centers. Gene also worked with our FAA Test Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey. His enthusiastic spirit gained him another promotion to Rockerville, Maryland. There he set up a maintenance and logistic support team and managed all the testing related to maintenance. His team consisted of over 70 engineers and technicians.
Since Gene now needed to manage all the maintenance testing at the Atlantic City test center, which was 180 miles away, he took the opportunity to fly his Bonanza. He found it much more beneficial and less time consuming to fly from his home in Frederick, Maryland, to Atlantic City, New Jersey.
After many years with IBM, Gene decided to retire in 1991.
He then discovered the enjoyment of teaching others how to fly and started flight instructing part-time at the Frederick Airport. In addition, Gene started flying full-time in an Aztec and Turbo Lance for an aerial surveying company doing surveillance work on the east coast from Maine to Florida.
After three years, in 1994 he moved to Yankton, where he began working for Falcon Aviation flying twin-engine aircraft under Part 135. While working at Falcon Aviation, he was introduced to flying the Cessna T-303 and Twin Commanches until January 1997.
From 1997 through 2006, he provided flight instruction and piloting services for a home building company out of Hartington, Nebraska.
In 2006, Gene moved to Yankton, where he taught flight students until 2015. After 1,800 hours of flight instruction time at the age of 77, he felt it was time to close a chapter in his life.
Now at age 84, Gene is still flying his A-35 Bonanza that he purchased in 1976. He still enjoys flying between 75 to 100 hours per year.
Gene continues to embrace aviation safety and be an inspiration to many aviators. What a great journey it has been for Gene and his family.
On behalf of the FAA Administrator, and with the gracious outstanding support from the South Dakota Pilot’s Association (funded the plaque), it is my honor to present this very distinguished FAA Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award to Mr. Gene Leroy Ebneter.
Congratulations, Gene, on receiving this prestigious award!
Letters of nomination were written by Harold G. Schramm, Utica; John C. Lillevold, Yankton; and Melvyn J. Price, Lancaster, S.C.
———
HAROLD G. SCHRAMM
It was back on a cold winter day in February 1971 when Mr. Harold Gerhardt Schramm became “addicted to FAS” (Flying Aircraft Syndrome). Dean Iverson immediately noticed his developing symptoms. Dean was the airport manager and owner of Aviation Services in Yankton, South Dakota. Nine days later, Thomas Law, who was a Certified Flight Instructor, began “treating” Harold’s addiction and started to provide flight instruction.
On March 16, 1971, at age 16, Harold made his first solo in a Cessna 172 at the Yankton airport. At that time Harold purchased a Private Pilot Home Study Course in preparation for taking the private Pilot written exam.
That summer, he passed the written exam. Then on Sept. 10, 1971, Harold passed his Private Pilot Practical Exam and was issued a Temporary Airman Certificate.
The lingering effects of FAS (Flying Aircraft Syndrome) continued, and Harold decided to get additional “treatment” from Delbert Keith, a Certified Flight Instructor with Del-Ray Flying in Yankton. Delbert administered a strong dose of introducing Harold to spins and snap rolls in a Cessna 150 aerobat. Harold later purchased that 150 aerobat and continued “self-treatment”!
Throughout the years, Harold owned various aircraft, such as the Piper PA-18 Super Cub, Piper PA-20 Pacer, Cessna 150 Aerobat, Cessna 172, Stinson Voyager, Taylor-Young, Grumman Cheetah, and Grumman Tiger.
Some of Harold’s most memorable times were working at Aviation Services during his senior year in high school. While working at the airport, he had the unexpected pleasure of meeting former South Dakota Senator John “Chan” Gurney, which the Yankton Airport is now named after.
Harold has enjoyed flying to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for the world’s greatest aviation event and airshow (EAA AirVenture). While there he remembers camping out under the wing and meeting other fellow aviators.
Another great memory was being able to log some dual flight instruction in a Ford Tri-Motor.
Over the years, Harold enjoyed sharing his love for flying with his four children. Being able to monitor his crop production and condition from the air was a big help too.
Harold is a founding member of the Yankton Regional Aviation Association, the Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association, and the South Dakota Pilot’s Association. He is also involved in the EAA (Chapter 1029) helping to provide Young Eagles airplane rides.
Harold continues to attend pilot proficiency program, ground school refresher course, and FAA Safety Team seminars.
Harold embraces aviation safety and continues to be an inspiration to many aviators. What a great journey it has been for Harold and his entire family; especially his grandson, Spencer.
On behalf of the FAA Administrator, and with the gracious outstanding support from the South Dakota Pilot’s Association [funded the plaque], it is my honor to present this very distinguished FAA Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award to Mr. Harold Gerhardt Schramm.
Congratulations, Harold, on receiving this prestigious award!
Letters of nomination were written by John C. Lillevold, Yankton; David A. Tunge, Yankton; and Gene L. Ebneter, Yankton.
———
There are 55 Master Pilots and 11 Master Mechanics in South Dakota. Information about the awards and recipients can be found on the website of the South Dakota Pilots Association at https://sdpilots/com.
Also receiving the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award on Dec. 1 at Watertown were James Christophersen of Brookings and Harrison Thompson of Brookings. John Bucher of Castlewood received the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award, and Gerald Kasuske of Watertown received both the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award and the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award.
