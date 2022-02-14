BROOKINGS — By the end of this decade, all members of the Baby Boom generation will be at least age 65 and remaining in their home as they age is a priority. Unfortunately, most homes lack key design elements to address mobility limitations commonly experienced by older adults. Often on fixed incomes and with a pressing need, older homeowners may face expensive, lengthy and complicated home modifications.
“We are on the edge of a home modification crisis,” says Leacey Brown, SDSU Extension Gerontology Field Specialist. “Older adults and people with disabilities often require home modification, but design elements like wide halls and doors can benefit everyone.”
The Voices for Home Modifications Coalition was formed to increase knowledge and awareness about the role home design plays in quality of life. With over 20 members from across the Dakotas, the coalition has representation from architects, interior designers, emergency services, long-term care services and support, certified aging in place specialist, and other stakeholders interested in home modifications.
The coalition is developing a Home Modification Toolkit to advance the effort and encourage home builders and homeowners to consider and invest in accessible home design and modification practices. Elements of the toolkit include a list of reputable companies, resources for covering home modification costs and testimonials from individuals who have modified their home.
The coalition is seeking individuals willing to share the story of how home modification or design impacted their ability to remain in their home, as well as organizations interested in joining the coalition efforts. In addition, business promotion sponsorships are available with contributions used to support coalition initiatives.
