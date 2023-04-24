Julie Strong

Julie Strong is being honored as the April 2023 Employee of the Month at the South Dakota Human Services Center (HSC) in Yankton.

Strong joined HSC staff in 2004 and has always worked with the admissions office. After nearly 19 years of service to HSC and the State of South Dakota, Strong continues working as an admissions clerk. In that role, she works directly with patients, their families, and law enforcement, upon their arrival at HSC. She welcomes patients, guides them through the admission process, completes required forms, and assists patients in meeting with their medical providers. Strong also meets with many of those same patients following treatment to assist them with the HSC discharge process.

