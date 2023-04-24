Julie Strong is being honored as the April 2023 Employee of the Month at the South Dakota Human Services Center (HSC) in Yankton.
Strong joined HSC staff in 2004 and has always worked with the admissions office. After nearly 19 years of service to HSC and the State of South Dakota, Strong continues working as an admissions clerk. In that role, she works directly with patients, their families, and law enforcement, upon their arrival at HSC. She welcomes patients, guides them through the admission process, completes required forms, and assists patients in meeting with their medical providers. Strong also meets with many of those same patients following treatment to assist them with the HSC discharge process.
A co-worker submitted the nomination for the Employee of the Month honor, praising Strong’s patience and willingness to help others. Strong was described as a pro at her job, someone to look up to, and a colleague they would like to work with more often.
“Getting to meet so many people, whether it be patients, law enforcement, or families, and assisting them when they come into the office,” said Strong in describing her favorite part of the job. “I try to make their experience a little less stressful and make them feel welcome.”
Strong, who currently lives in Yankton, is originally from Hawarden, Iowa. She is the daughter of Wilbur and Sandy Gradert. Her family also includes two grown daughters, Ashley Strong and Courtney Strong, and their families including three granddaughters Brooklynn, Jade, and Rosi.
Strong enjoys leisure time spent with her daughters, grandchildren, her fiancé Jeff Dreesen, their two dogs, and their cat.
Congratulations to Julie Strong for being named HSC’s April Employee of the Month.
