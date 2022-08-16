The tiny village of Westphalia, Iowa, my hometown, celebrated the 150th anniversary of its founding on July 3, 2022. Westphalia has held an annual two-day celebration of Independence Day for as long as I can remember; the event is still called the St. Boniface Parish Picnic even though the community includes non-parishioners of various faiths and cultural backgrounds besides Catholics of German ancestry.

Westphalia symbolizes the ongoing cultural shifts in America’s farm country. A parade of 110 exhibits demonstrated these changes to several thousand spectators, nearly all of whom probably could trace their roots back to the mother community or its descendants in four neighboring Germanic communities which now all are bigger than Westphalia.

