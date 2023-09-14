NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE
NORFOLK, Neb. — Student Ambassadors at Northeast Community College play an integral role on the Norfolk campus.
Students selected for the group help promote Northeast by leading campus tours, hosting and participating in appreciation/recognition activities, speaking to civic organizations in their hometown and Norfolk, and sending thank you and other cards to prospective students. They also assist at several campus functions including college and job fairs or visit high schools with Northeast recruiters to speak with students.
Following the submission of an application, Student Ambassadors go through an interview process that includes a current Student Ambassador panel. Grade point averages and a strong desire to promote Northeast Community College to visitors are also considered before being selected.
“The students are also chosen to represent Northeast to prospective students and their families throughout the admissions process,” said Haley Mattison, assistant director of recruitment and advisor to the student ambassadors. “They act as the liaison between college employees and the current student body all while balancing their own academic and social agendas. They are savvy about everything on campus! This year our 20-person team has representation from all four divisions, five of the students are bilingual and they are all eager to get started.”
Student Ambassadors at Northeast Community College for the 2023-24 academic year include the following area students:
• Alexis Bartling, Verdigre. A graduate of Verdigre High School, she is a sophomore majoring in Nursing.
• Paige Cook, Coleridge. A graduate of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge High School, she is a freshman majoring in Business Administration.
• Katie Kuhlman, Bloomfield. A graduate of Bloomfield High School, she is a sophomore majoring in Ag Business.
• Ally Schamp, Ponca. A graduate of Ponca Public Schools, she is a freshman majoring in Communications.
Student Ambassadors serve for at least one academic year (two semesters).
SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2023 President’s List. The summer terms run from May to August.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
• Elizabeth Franco of Elk Point;
• Samuel Walters of North Sioux City.
NATIONAL MERIT SCHOLARSHIP
EVANSTON, Ill. — Officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC®) have announced the names of more than 16,000 Semifinalists in the 69th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,140 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship® award, Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. About 95 percent of the Semifinalists are expected to attain Finalist standing, and approximately half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar® title.
NMSC, a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 320 business organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.
Area semifinalists include:
• ELK POINT-JEFFERSON — Ethan Brown
• VERMILLION — Broden Askew, Nina Jordre
• YANKTON— Benjamin Merkwan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.