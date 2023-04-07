Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: April 8, 2023
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “3 Days to Live” by James Patterson
• “Bad Cree” by Jessica Johns
• “Beyond That, The Sea” by Laura Spence-Ash
• “City Under One Roof” by Iris Yamashita
• “Dakota Peace” by Megan Kinney
• “The Golden Spoon” by Jessa Maxwell
• “A History of Fear” by Luke Dumas
• “I Know Who You Are” by Alice Feeney
• “Independence” by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
• “It Came Upon a Midnight Shear” by Allie Pleiter
• “The London Séance Society” by Sarah Penner
• “Not the Ones Dead” by Dana Stabenow
• “On the Line” by Fern Michaels
• “Once We Were Home” by Jennifer Rosner
• “Our Best Intentions” by Vibhuti Jain
• “Seven Aunts” by Staci Lola Drouillard
• “The Sister Effect” by Susan Mallery
• “You Must Remember This” by Kat Rosenfield
Nonfiction
• “Batman: The Ultimate Guide” by Matthew K. Manning
• “Empire of Ice and Stone” by Buddy Levy
• “The Noise of Typewriters” by Lance Morrow
• “The Watchmaker’s Daughter” by Larry Loftis
• “When the News Broke” by Heather Hendershot
• “Windfall” by Erika Bolstad
AUDIOBOOKS
• “Worthy Opponents” by Danielle Steel
LARGE PRINT
• “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano
• “The Librarian of Burned Books” by Brianna Labuskes
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Juliet Takes a Breath” graphic novel by Gabby Rivera
• “Longshadow” by Olivia Atwater
• “The Moth Keeper” graphic novel by K. O’Neill
• “Ten Thousand Stitches” by Olivia Atwater
• “Vow of Thieves” by Mary E. Pearson
Nonfiction
• “Mexico” by Kate Conley
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “Claire and the Dragons” graphic novel by Wander Antunes
• “The Drone Pursuit” by Victor Apppleton
• “Explorer Academy Series” books 1-7 by Trudi Trueit
• “Fala” by Kate Klimo
• “The Last Mapmaker” by Christina Soontornvat
Nonfiction
• “A Day in the Life of a Poo, a Gnu, and You” by Mike Barfield
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “All the Beating Hearts” by Julie Fogliano
• “I Feel Safe” by David McPhail
• “My Dad Used to be So Cool” by Keith Negley
• “Patchwork” by Matt De La Pena (available in English and Spanish)
• “Ruby Finds a Worry” by Tom Percival
• “You Are a Story” by Bob Raczka
Nonfiction
• “Because Claudette” wonderbook by Tracey Baptiste
• “Child of the Flower-Song People” wonderbook by Gloria Amescua
• “Cultural Celebrations Series” from DiscoverRoo
• “Remember” by Joy Harjo
ADULT DVDs
• “All Creatures Great and Small” Season 3
• “Chesapeake Shores” Season 6
• “House of the Dragon” Season 1
• “Paws of Fury”
• “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody”
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
