Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library: May 7, 2022
ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Beautiful” by Danielle Steel
• “The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan
• “The Chasm” by Jacqui Castle
• “Chorus” by Rebecca Kaufman
• “Clean Air” by Sarah Blake
• “Death of the Black Widow” by James Patterson
• “Even the Dog Knows” by Jason F. Wright
• “The Fervor” by Alma Katsu
• “The Good Left Undone” by Adriana Trigiani
• “Hope and Glory” by Jendella Benson
• “I’ll Be You” by Janelle Brown
• “Last Dance on the Starlight Pier” by Sarah Bird
• “Murder is a Must” by Marty Wingate
• “The Sacred Bridge” by Anne Hillerman
• “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel
• “Search: a Memoir with Recipes
• “Under the Golden Sun” by Jenny Ashcroft
———
Nonfiction
• “Bodies on the Line” by Lauren Rankin
• “Brazen” by Julia Haart
• “Don’t Worry” by Shunmyo Masuno
• “The Fighting Soul” by Ari Rabin-Havt
• “Growing up Biden” by Valerie Biden Owens
• “Haunted Deadwood” by Mark Shadley
• “Turn Your Fandom into Cash” by Carol Pinchefsky
AUDIOBOOKS
• “Dream Town” by David Baldacci
• “The Investigator” by John Sanford
• “Nothing to Lose” by J.A. Jance
• “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle
• “Run Rose Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson
• “Shadows Reel” by C. J. Box
LARGE PRINT
• “The Chase” by Candice Fox
• “A Girl During the War” by Anita Abriel
• “The Love of My Life” by Rosie Walsh
• “Not So Innocent Bystanders” by S. I. Soper
• “The Saints of Swallow Hill” by Donna Everhart
• “The Swimmers” by Julie Otsuka
YOUNG ADULT BOOKS
Fiction
• “Bitter” by Akwaeke Emezi
• “The Dazzling Girl in Berlin” by Kip Wilson
• “Diamond Park” by Phillippe Diederich
• “Gallant” by V.E. Schwab
• “Lake Lore” by Anna-Marie McLemore
• “A Thousand Steps into Night” by Traci Chee
———
Nonfiction
• “Gone to the Woods” by Gary Paulsen
• “Science and the Skeptic” by Marc Zimmer
• “Star Child” by Ibi Zoboi
JUNIOR BOOKS
Fiction
• “The Aquanaut” graphic novel by Dan Santat
• “Beyond the Bright Sea” by Lauren Wolk
• “Isla to Island” graphic novel by Alexis Castellanos
• “Little Owl Rescue” by Rachel Delahaye
• “Pony” by R.J. Palacio
———
Nonfiction
• “George Washington: Soldier and Statesman” by Mark Shulman
EASY READING BOOKS
Fiction
• “I Love You Like Yellow” by Andrea Beaty
• “In You I See” by Rachel Emily
• “The Rhino Suit” by Colter Jackson
———
Nonfiction
• “Ablaze with Color” by Jeanne Walker Harvey
• “Feasts and Festivals Around the World” by Alice B. McGinty
• “The Monster Parade” by Wendy O’Leary
• “A Storm of Horses” by Ruth Sanderson
• “Where Butterflies Fill the Sky” by Zahra Marwan
ADULT DVDs
• “Scream”
———
Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.
