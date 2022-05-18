UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-LINCOLN
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred a record 3,612 degrees during commencement exercises May 13-14.
The 3,523 graduates are from 58 countries; 45 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico; and more than 250 Nebraska communities.
Jay Keasling, Philomathia Professor of Alternative Energy at the University of California, Berkeley, and a Husker alumnus, delivered the undergraduate commencement address May 14 at Memorial Stadium. He also received an honorary Doctor of Science during the undergraduate ceremony. Terry L. Fairfield, former president and CEO of the University of Nebraska Foundation, received the Nebraska Builder Award for exceptional service to the state and university during the ceremony.
Marco Barker, vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion at Nebraska, gave the address at the graduate and professional degree ceremony May 13 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Sara Howard, policy adviser for First Five Nebraska and former state senator, spoke to the law graduates May 14 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
In addition, graduates from 2020 and 2021 who were unable to attend their ceremonies were celebrated. More than 20 returned to be recognized.
Following is a list of area graduates by hometown, with their college(s) and degree(s).
• Creighton: Brook Michael Baller, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction.
• Dakota Dunes: Baylie Anne Bass, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
• Hartington: Sydney Marie Becker, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management.
• Wynot: Kyle Boeckman, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
• North Sioux City: Elizabeth Sarah Brower, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts.
• Fordyce: Jackson Kendall Eickhoff, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering.
• Dakota Dunes: Jack Gregory Graves, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Turfgrass and Landscape Management.
• Dakota Dunes: Bailey Jo Heaton, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Audiology.
• Dakota Dunes: Luke Patrick Douglas Johnson, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
• Hartington: Jessica Rose Kleinschmit, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Landscape Architecture with distinction.
• Hartington: Justin James Lange, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness with distinction. He also earned a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics with distinction from the college.
• Bloomfield: Reece Jackson McFarland, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering.
• Creighton: Anna Marie Morrill, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
• Dakota Dunes: Madison Renee Norton, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice.
• Crofton: Quinn Gregory Paulsen, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.
• Dakota Dunes: Joseph James Stanley, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
• Coleridge: Noah John Stone, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy.
• Vermillion: Ananth Hari Venkatachalam, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
• Yankton: Benjamin George Bargstadt, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.
For the full list of May graduates, visit https://go.unl.edu/grads-may22.
ANNELIESE TAGGART
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Blackburn Institute is pleased to recognize Anneliese Taggart of Vermillion for her transition to Blackburn Fellow upon her graduation this May.
The Blackburn Institute is a civic engagement organization at The University of Alabama that focuses on developing leaders for the state of Alabama and the nation. In pursuit of this mission, the Institute has four main values: diversity of opinion, answering a call to action, intergenerational networking and a lifetime commitment to service.
A student’s transition to Fellow reflects their commitment to the Blackburn values for the entirety of their lives.
The Institute congratulates Anneliese Taggart for this achievement once more and looks forward to seeing how the mission and values of the Blackburn Institute are reflected in their future endeavors.
SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE UNIVERSITY
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2022 President’s List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms (EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6).
• Courtney Campbell of Yankton;
• Abigail Schmidt of Yankton;
• Trenton Hawkins of Yankton;
• Tyler Walsh of Elk Point;
• Patrick Thompson of North Sioux City;
• Danielle Davenport of Wagner.
Shelby Schoenrock of Platte has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2022 Dean’s List.
Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 165,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as the “Most Innovative” regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.
LAKE AREA TECHNICAL COLLEGE
WATERTOWN — The 55th annual Lake Area Technical College graduation ceremony was held Friday, May 13, 2022, with 763 graduates.
The following students were presented their diplomas by Bryon Noem, First Gentleman of South Dakota, and Mike Cartney, President of Lake Area Tech.
• Jillian R. Kotalik, Yankton, Business Associate
• Brooke C. Newsam, Yankton, Financial Services
• Mitchell T. Slowey, Yankton, Heavy Equipment Operator
A complete list of graduates is available at
