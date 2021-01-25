Frances ‘Frankie’ Finzen
Dr. Adam and Rachel (Coyle) Finzen of Grand Forks, North Dakota, announce the birth of a daughter, Frances “Frankie” Mae Finzen, born Jan. 13, 2021, at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks. She weighed 7 pounds, 5.5 ounces.
Frankie joins her big sister, Violet, age 2, and her Boston terrier, Louie.
Grandparents are Ken and Becc Coyle, Yankton; and Greg and Janet Finzen, Sioux City, Iowa.
