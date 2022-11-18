MITCHELL TECHNICAL COLLEGE
MITCHELL — Mitchell Technical College has released its 2022-2023 Student Ambassador list.
This year’s team of 60 Student Ambassadors was chosen by their instructors to represent their programs and Mitchell Tech, provide tours and answer questions at various events, including Tech Camps and Exploration Days. Selection to the Student Ambassador program is determined by academic achievement, communication skills and program knowledge.
Mitchell Tech’s 2022-2023 Student Ambassadors from the Yankton area include:
• Accounting/Business Management: — Cassidy Soukup, Scotland;
• Diesel Power Technology — Bradley Dangel, Lake Andes;
• Electrical Construction and Maintenance — Eddie Hayward, Wagner;
• Licensed Practical Nursing — Mayson Preheim, Parker;
• Medical Laboratory Technician — Josh Cimpl, Wagner;
• Natural Gas Technology — Nick Sorensen, Vermillion;
• Precision Ag Technology — Colby Olson, Parker;
• Power Line Construction and Maintenance — Bodie Rutledge, Yankton;
• Power Sports Technology — Conner Odens, Scotland;
• Speech-Language Pathologist Assistant — Morgen Carlson, Parker;
• Welding — Haylee Radigan, Vermillion;
• Wind Turbine Technology — Bryce Stockwell, Vermillion;
• Mitchell Tech Ambassadors — Baylee Johnson, Lake Andes.
Founded in 1968, Mitchell Technical College is an innovative leader in technical education and a valued partner in global workforce development, preparing students for career success and lifelong learning in an ever-changing world. The state-of-the-art campus, located on the edge of Mitchell, South Dakota, is home to 35 on-campus academic programs and four online programs. The college prides itself on its regionally unique programs and military friendliness.
Learn more about Mitchell Tech at mitchelltech.edu.
