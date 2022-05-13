Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library this week: May 14, 2022

ADULT BOOKS

Fiction

• “The Bluebell Girls” by Barbara Josselsohn

• “Cover Story” by Susan Rigetti

• “The Cranberry Inn” by Barbara Josselsohn

• “The Day of Ezekiel’s Hope” by Donna VanLiere

• “Dream Town” by David Baldacci

• “The Fires of Blackstone” by William W. Johnstone

• “Four Aunties and a Wedding” by Jesse Q. Sutanto

• “Four Treasures of the Sky” by Jenny Tinghui Zhang

• “Everything We Didn’t Say” by Nicole Baart

• “Home or Away” by Kathleen West

• “In a New York Minute” by Kate Spencer

• “Kingdom of Bones” by James Rollins

• “The Lily Garden” by Barbara Josselsohn

• “Matched and Married” by Kathleen Fuller

• “The Myth of Surrender” by Kelly O’Connor McNees

• “Shadow Fallen” by Sherrilyn Kenyon

• “Sing Her Name” by Rosalyn Story

• “Summer on the Island” by Brenda Novak

• “Theatre of Marvels” by Lianne Dillsworth

• “Three Debts Paid” by Anne Perry

• “The Vixen” by Francine Prose

• “Watcher in the Woods” by Kelley Armstrong

• “When She Dreams” by Amanda Quick

• “Young Mungo” by Douglas Stuart

Nonfiction

• “Arrival Stories” collected by Amy Schumer

• “The Betrayal” by Robert Mazur

• “The Great Stewardess Rebellion” by Nell McShane Wulfhart

• “Our House on Fire” by Greta Thunberg

• “Run Like a Pro (even if you’re slow)” by Matt Fitzgerald

• “Unmasked” by Paul Holes

AUDIOBOOKS

• “French Braid” by Anne Tyler

• “The Liz Taylor Ring” by Brenda Janawitz

• “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich

• “A Relative Murder” by Jude Deveraux

LARGE PRINT

• “The Silent Sisters” by Robert Dugoni

• “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline

YOUNG ADULT BOOKS

Fiction

• “Loveless” by Alice Oseman

• “Magical Boy” graphic novel by The Kao

• “The Moth Girl” by Heather Kamins

• “Nothing Burns as Bright as You” by Ashley Woodfolk

• “Tahira in Bloom” by Farah Heron

• “The Words We Keep” by Erin Stewart

JUNIOR BOOKS

Fiction

• “The Puffin Keeper” by Michael Morpurgo

• “Realm of the Blue Mist” by Amy Kim Kibuishi

Nonfiction

• “Frederick Douglass” from World Book

• “Mindful Cooking” by Stephanie Finne

• “Mindful Writing” by Stephanie Finne

EASY READING BOOKS

Fiction

• “I am a Tiger” by Karl Newson

• “Rainbow the Koala” graphic novel by Remy Lai

Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page.

