New At The Library May 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Here’s what’s new at the Yankton Community Library this week: May 14, 2022ADULT BOOKSFiction • “The Bluebell Girls” by Barbara Josselsohn• “Cover Story” by Susan Rigetti• “The Cranberry Inn” by Barbara Josselsohn• “The Day of Ezekiel’s Hope” by Donna VanLiere• “Dream Town” by David Baldacci• “The Fires of Blackstone” by William W. Johnstone• “Four Aunties and a Wedding” by Jesse Q. Sutanto• “Four Treasures of the Sky” by Jenny Tinghui Zhang• “Everything We Didn’t Say” by Nicole Baart• “Home or Away” by Kathleen West• “In a New York Minute” by Kate Spencer• “Kingdom of Bones” by James Rollins• “The Lily Garden” by Barbara Josselsohn• “Matched and Married” by Kathleen Fuller• “The Myth of Surrender” by Kelly O’Connor McNees• “Shadow Fallen” by Sherrilyn Kenyon• “Sing Her Name” by Rosalyn Story• “Summer on the Island” by Brenda Novak• “Theatre of Marvels” by Lianne Dillsworth• “Three Debts Paid” by Anne Perry• “The Vixen” by Francine Prose• “Watcher in the Woods” by Kelley Armstrong• “When She Dreams” by Amanda Quick• “Young Mungo” by Douglas Stuart———Nonfiction• “Arrival Stories” collected by Amy Schumer• “The Betrayal” by Robert Mazur• “The Great Stewardess Rebellion” by Nell McShane Wulfhart• “Our House on Fire” by Greta Thunberg• “Run Like a Pro (even if you’re slow)” by Matt Fitzgerald • “Unmasked” by Paul HolesAUDIOBOOKS• “French Braid” by Anne Tyler• “The Liz Taylor Ring” by Brenda Janawitz• “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich• “A Relative Murder” by Jude DeverauxLARGE PRINT• “The Silent Sisters” by Robert Dugoni• “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa ScottolineYOUNG ADULT BOOKSFiction• “Loveless” by Alice Oseman• “Magical Boy” graphic novel by The Kao• “The Moth Girl” by Heather Kamins• “Nothing Burns as Bright as You” by Ashley Woodfolk• “Tahira in Bloom” by Farah Heron• “The Words We Keep” by Erin StewartJUNIOR BOOKSFiction• “The Puffin Keeper” by Michael Morpurgo• “Realm of the Blue Mist” by Amy Kim Kibuishi———Nonfiction• “Frederick Douglass” from World Book• “Mindful Cooking” by Stephanie Finne• “Mindful Writing” by Stephanie FinneEASY READING BOOKSFiction• “I am a Tiger” by Karl Newson• “Rainbow the Koala” graphic novel by Remy Lai———Curbside pickup is available! You may reserve items by visiting library.cityofyankton.org, calling 605-668-5275, or via our Facebook page. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify Bedrooms: 2 Updated 5 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Now Hiring - List Construction May 10, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCargill Buys Dakota PlainsSporting Arms Manufacturer To Purchase Prime Real EstateThursday BlastSteve JansenAngela JansenYankton School Facilities Plan ApprovedJoshua WolfeCrofton Native Is Carving Out A Career In WoodcarvingDaily Record: ArrestsAfter Dakota Plains Purchase, Cargill Plans To Sell Off Some Area Facilities Images CommentedAbortion: You Tell Me (55)Letter: Oaths And Unalienable Rights (35)Letter: Where Were The Voters? (31)The Biden Regime Is Wrecking America (30)Letter: Faith At Work (22)Letter: In the Name Of Democracy (14)Letter: Aborted Nation (12)Letter: ‘It Couldn’t Be Timelier’ (12)Letter: ‘Don’t Know Much ...’ (9)Student Loan Debt And Future Issues (7)US Paying A Price For Rejecting God (5)31st And Broadway Gets What Yankton Needs (4)Childhood Hepatitis Cases Raise Concerns (3)Letter: One Savior For One People! (3)Letter: Learning From Our Decisions (3)Letter: Send A Message (2)A Generational Change (2)Letter: Be Positive! (2)And Now, Some Quick World War II Updates (1)Tieleman Takes Over Lancer Men’s Soccer Program (1)Bertram Named MMU Women's Basketball Coach (1)South Dakota Will Play A Leading Role In Energy (1)Letter: ‘A Genius’ (1)Art Forms: Prepping For A Busy Summer (1)Mental Health Memo: 5 Tips For College Success (1)Letter: Passover And Easter (1)Beds For Kids And What We Don’t See (1)Cops: Arizona man stuffed 183 animals in freezer, some alive (1)Judge Reduces Bond For Wagner Woman (1)Letter: Thanks For Support (1)Letter: Subverting Justice? (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.